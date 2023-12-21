The risk of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict expanding to other countries in the Middle East is extremely high. This was announced on Friday, December 22, by the Palestinian Ambassador to Vienna, Salah Abdel Shafi.

“This [палестино-израильского] conflict has the potential to fuel a fire in [ближневосточном] region <...> This cannot be ruled out if a ceasefire in Gaza is not achieved as soon as possible,” he said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

As the ambassador noted, the observed tense situation between Israel and Lebanon, the frequent attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea may be confirmation of this.

Earlier, on December 4, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scope of its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On December 3, the IDF began active combat operations in the south of the Gaza Strip. As Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said, the country's army has the capabilities to conduct a ground operation in the south of the enclave as effectively as in the north.

On December 1, the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.