The Pale Blue Eye it’s an upcoming movie exclusively on Netflix on January 6th, based on the novel of the same name written by Louis Bayard. The film is a 128 minute gothic thriller with protagonists Christian Bale and Harry Melling, known for his role as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter saga. The events unfold around the detective Augustus Landor and the young cadet Edgar Allen Poesolving a series of grisly murders at West Point in the 1830s (the real Edgar Allan Poe was 21 at the time).

Give me your heart

One gray and gloomy morning of 1830, at West Point, is found the corpse of a cadet, hanged from a tree but with his feet resting on the ground. The body of the young man, apparently suicidal, is taken to the morgue, where the tragedy undergoes a further “quantum leap”. Someone he skilfully extracts its heart, cutting the chest in such a way as not to damage the organ during the operation. For this reason, he is called upon to investigate the known Augustus Landor; despite his past drinking problems, he’s the best person to get his hands on the crime scene and discover that the suicide is, in fact, a homicide.

The investigations continue slowly due to the vow of silence of the cadets, and information about the young deceased is desired. For this reason, Landor enlists the help of a cadet who seems contrary to the strict rules imposed by the academy, Edgar Allan Poe. While investigating the first death, a second follows and the series of murders begins to be worrying, surrounded by disturbing events such as the discovery of a sheep whose heart has been removed.

The murders seem to have a religious character, but there are many open slopes and times are running out. The couple made up of Landor and Poe works well. Both equipped with brilliant minds, where one fails to arrive, the other arrives. Unraveling the threads of the ball, both will arrive at the resolution of the case, which is more complex than it seems.

The real Edgar Allan Poe?

The Pale Blue Eye is also a reinterpretation of the character of Edgar A. Poe, one of the most influential writers in the history of the United States, who died in 1849 of still unknown causes, at the age of only 40. Father of one vast and varied amount of worksPoe is portrayed here as a young cadet poetry lover, who loves to write and recite verses and is particularly attached to his mother, who died 20 years earlier. How much truth there is in this historical review is not clear, but the film certainly treats the events involving the writer in a rather imaginative way.

The gloomy atmospheres, the perfectly reconstructed setting and the realistic and well-maintained costumes mix in the cauldron of the imagination, returning a film that makes you watch it willingly. The macabre implications of the story join the sweetness of the scenes of conviviality and intimacy, when details of the protagonists’ private lives come to light, and the pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place to create the right work. What we are faced with is not, therefore, the real Edgar Allan Poe, but draws from the writer the best of his sharp mind and his love for poetry, and mixes it with new features, creating a character perfectly inserted in the film .

An exceptional cast

The cast of The Pale Blue Eye deserves one honorable mention. Every actress and actor fits the role perfectly. Harry Melling is superlative in the role of Edgar Allan Poe, leaking the torment of a young cadet who does not adapt to life with his peers, of whom he is constantly a target, and has had to endure the early separation from his mother, who died too soon. To all this they add a burning love and the burning discovery of the culprit of the murders.

In addition to Harry Melling, revelation of the film, and Christian Bale, whose interpretation is almost on the same level as that of Melling, the cast includes, among others, Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall, Harry Lawtey and Toby Jones. The Italian dubbing does its job very well, and the music that accompanies the events of West Point in 1830 completes the work flawlessly. At times, the plot progresses slowly and you risk missing out on some details. Furthermore, the gloomy and gloomy scenarios cloak everything in a sense of gloom from which one does not get rid of until the end.