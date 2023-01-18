The Pale Beyond has a launch trailer it’s a exit date official: the eerie adventure in the ice developed by Bellular Studios will be available on Steam starting February 24th.

As you may remember, we tried The Pale Beyond last September: the game is completely in English, but beyond that it seems to have a thick narrative system and a system of choices and consequences really multifaceted and effective in producing differences.

“The premises of The Pale Beyond are excellent and, within its genre, it can represent something significant if it manages to maintain its focus until the end, without getting lost along the way or ending up being channeled into too predictable forms,” ​​he wrote our Simone Tagliaferri.

“Seeing the choices made produce effects gives a great sense of fulfillment, even if we don’t know how much everything will affect the ending of the story. However, fans of video games focused on storytelling should at least try the demo, because it’s worth it, in waiting for the final version.”

“Five years ago, the Viscount and her crew set sail through Pale Passage Strait in search of the South Magnetic Pole,” reads the game’s synopsis. “The ship and crew disappeared into the ice and were never seen again. Her sister ship, the Temperance, will follow the same course, hoping to find answers where the Viscount has failed.”