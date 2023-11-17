Euroleague working day 9 Barça Valencia Basket

Disastrous and shattered against Baskonia in the previous match, a beating that was difficult to digest, Barça sat on the couch between self-help messages, conscious of imposing a clean slate, an urgent clean-up of the head. The clash against Valencia was not the best restorative, showing once again that the Blaugrana is a team of moments, lacking in wrist and even character, but it did serve as an ointment and a band-aid, screwed back into the noble zone of Europe . That one that Baskonia also enjoys, capable of adding its fourth straight victory (81-88 against Asvel).

Nothing suits Barça better, in any case, than the Palau, where they count their games by victories – 9 of 9 so far – and have not known a European defeat since January 13. Valencia was no exception, even though the Blaugrana paled at times and until the end.

Laprovittola tried to explain the opposite in the starter, leader and talent of the orange ball, postman of candy that others cannot even imagine. Assistance from behind, another bite…, the facilitator Barça for a Vesely who prevailed in the bottle and out of it, excellent in mid-distance shots. A recital that Laprovittola adorned with a triple and that reduced the effervescence of Valencia, which had just competed fabulously against Madrid, which had Jones as the conductor and Touré as the first violin, since it loaded Vesely with two personnel in a trice. The baton was taken over by Willy Hernangómez, the Hulk of the hoops. Fourth round (25-16) for a Barça that was beating again. It happened to be short-lived.

Competitive to a superlative degree, the taronja They found their panacea in Inglis, because it ate anyone who came in front of it. Nnaji, Parra, Da Silva… It was so important for him, in combustion, to be a springboard for Valencia not to drop out of the duel. Although Barça’s sprained wrist also helped him—regulars Nnaji and Jokubaitis; strangely Abrines and Laprovittola—, who with a white He remembered the old and recent ghosts, those who say that he lacks personality and references if Willy doesn’t stop by the office. 37-33 at intermission.

The script did not change in the resumption, since a triple by Reuvers and a chof de Touré was enough for Valencia to take the lead (37-38), again with Inglis as whip. He doesn’t go anymore. But Grimau roared, the Palau was infected and Satoransky appeared to command and finish the counterattacks, another moment of boiling seasoned with the dunks of Abrines and Willy, in addition to the springs of the mountebank Parker. Party interrupted by an accidental triple from Claver (he was looking for the alley oop) and return to the narrowness (54-52), to define the vital signs of Barça in the epilogue.

Jones and Davies said ‘this is mine’, one to play and the other to walk around like Pedro at home under the hoop. Enough to put Valencia ahead at the same time that Barça became distraught and stressed that there are pieces that squeak (Jokubaitis, Da Silva) and others that, like Parra, ask for minutes without finding an echo on the bench. Until Satoransky once again led the show, Laprovittola to spice it up and Vesely to finish it off. On this occasion, they arrived on time and Barça, finally, puffed. But it’s very fair.

Baskonia, four in a row (81-88 against Asvel)

Although the domestic League has not yet gotten the hang of it, Dusko Ivanovic’s return to the Baskonia bench has been a success in the Euroleague. Four victories in four games have been achieved by the most successful coach in the history of the Vitorian team. Since he returned, the numbers have turned around and the victories now exceed the defeats in the overall balance.

After the beating of Barça in Buesa, the next victim was Asvel Villeurbanne. There, on the outskirts of Lyon, Ivanovic once again brought out performance from a squad reduced by injuries. Only nine players were able to perform and appeared on the match sheet, but they behaved like colossi one more day. The best version of Markus Howard appeared again, scoring 35 points, but, above all, Chima Moneke once again flew on the court, with 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, in a very complete game, to which Costello also joined , who scored 16 points. It was the three of them who led the team to victory (81-88). Among the others, who contributed to his work, they only added 18 points. After a weak first quarter and after going into halftime with a disadvantage on the scoreboard, an inspired third quarter (16-31) turned the game around, in which Baskonia knew how to handle the final minutes.

By John Rivas.

