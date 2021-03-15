The Autonomous Community opens to the public this tuesday, march 16, the exhibition ‘Ficciones’ at the Palacio de San Esteban, which includes works by 19 artists from the eight galleries that have participated in the program ‘visualizARTE’ of the CREA Plan. The Minister of Education and Culture, Esperanza Moreno, indicated that ‘Ficciones’ brings together 43 works coming from the different galleries. «The exhibition is an artistic cartography of the Region of Murcia, locating each creator and taking the pulse of the regional cultural fabric from different disciplines, levels of figuration and abstraction, schools and movements. A journey that unites the influence of the masters of the past with the more contemporary installations and approaches through the art galleries of the Region ”.

Curated by professor Juan Bautista Peiró, the route of the exhibition follows a chronology that begins with the figurative abstraction of Jose Maria Párraga and of magical figuration by Vicente Viudes, provided by the Darío Vigueras Gallery, to continue with similar ambivalence with works by John Davies, Francisco Leiro and Sung-Myung Chun, provided by Two Art Gallery.

Likewise, a large representation of the figurative tendencies of national renown minted in the nineties is exposed, such as the ‘Neometaphysics’, with works by Charris, Sicre, Araujo and Contador, provided by the La Aurora and Bámbara galleries. They follow figurative examples of artists such as Lola Montero (Galería Bisel) and Ainara Torrano, Nuria Farré Abejón and Pérez Chazarra’s artist’s book (works from Léucade).

The sculptures by Carmen Baena, loaned by La Aurora, are introduced into the abstraction of symbolic references and the abstract path is represented by Javier Pividal, Sergio Porlan and Álvaro Albaladejo, from the Art Nueve gallery. The tour is closed by the paintings by María Carbonell and the ceramic installation by Paloma de la Cruz, which represent T20.

“We hope that the bridge built with ‘visualizARTE’ between galleries and society will be as fruitful as the one established by the galleries themselves with the artists and the public. A bond that reminds us, once again, how important it is for any society to join forces in difficult times to be able to open new avenues of hope and hope, in which art always plays a fundamental role “, concluded the Minister of Education and Culture.

The ‘visualizARTE’ program was designed by the regional government with professionals from the cultural and creative industries and had two lines for galleries and creators themselves. The exhibition ‘Ficciones’ culminates and recognizes the cultural work of the gallery owners and complements the eight exhibitions that have been carried out in the galleries that have participated in this initiative.

‘Ficciones’ can be visited from tomorrow Tuesday until next June 27 at the Palacio de San Esteban, from Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The capacity is limited to allow a better enjoyment of the exhibition, as well as to guarantee social distancing.