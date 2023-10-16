The Sports Palace of Cartagena will need an investment of close to 100,000 euros to organize the Spanish Futsal Cup from March 21 to 24, 2024. The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, detailed in the presentation of the tournament that the capacity will be expanded in thousand people with extra stands, at the same time that there are planned improvements in the acoustics, in the changing rooms and a reinforcement in the current lighting.

Technicians from the Spanish Football Federation toured the municipal facility this Monday, to address some improvements that the City Council, the mayor said, “has been working on for some time now.” The repairs will begin shortly in the four locker rooms, there is a lighting project to reinforce the power of the spotlights and adding other external light sources has not been ruled out. The City Council will also reinforce the acoustics with the intention of also organizing cultural events at the Sports Palace.

The Spanish Cup is one of the great national futsal competitions, as it brings together the top eight finishers in the first part of the season. This tournament will be the first of seven that the Region of Murcia will host over the next four years. The other stage will be the Sports Palace of Murcia.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, also attended the presentation ceremony, as well as the president of the Murcia Federation and the National Futsal Committee, Monje Carrillo, who did not make statements to the media. The big absentee was the top leader of Spanish football, Pedro Rocha, who is in Norway with the Spanish team. Players and managers from the four teams were also present: El Jimbee Cartagena, ElPozo Murcia, La Boca Te Lía Alcantarilla and STV Roldán. A Spanish Cup has not been organized in the Region since 2001.

It must be remembered that the Cartagena Sports Palace began to be built in 2006, in 2015 it was renamed the ‘Palace of Horrors’ due to its multiple deficiencies and its inauguration did not take place until 2017. The building cost about 21.5 million , 43% more than initially budgeted. Now, the Spanish Cup will require a new investment in a work that was supposed to be finished.