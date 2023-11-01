First European night of the season at the Palace and first need for victory. It does not reach the extreme of urgency for Sito Alonso’s men, but UCAM must defend its fiefdom to have not only options to move to the ‘top 16’ of the Champions League, but also to, in the event of having to go through the ‘play-in’ playoffs, avoid major complications, such as having the home court factor against you. Especially when, from the first day, UCAM returned empty in its visit to Derthona (78-74).

In groups of only four teams, playing the second day today means being already on the verge of the halfway point of the first phase. And today, the Palace hosts a duel between two teams that already lost two weeks ago, as the Bosnian Igokea lost in extra time against the Turkish Tofas (102-104).

THE MATCH

UCAM.

Starting quintet: Hakanson, Ennis, Kurucs, Sleva and Birgander. Substitutes: Sant-Roos, Caupain, Radovic, McFadden, Sakho, Diagne and Jelínek.

Igokea.

Starting quintet: Moody, Atic, Nakic, Tanaskovic and Nikolic. Substitutes: Josilo, Delalic, Gordic, Milosavljevic, Maric, Carmichael and Jeremic.

Time and TV

Murcia Sports Palace (6:30 p.m.). Popular TV and Teledeporte.

Thus, in a duel of relative urgency for the Spaniards and Bosnians, it will be interesting to check the starting quintet that Sito Alonso is betting on, one that gives him very good results even when it varies (in Italy he opted for Caupain and Radovic at the start), but whose rotations are difficult to maintain the level.

Three former ACB



Bosnian Igokea is a team that Ludde Hakanson knows because “I played against them last year”, but he warns that “they have improved a lot.” In their ranks, Vladimir Jovanovic’s men have three former ACB such as Dragan Milosavljevic, a very physical guard who played for Unicaja and Fuenlabrada, and two players trained in Spain, such as Zoran Nikolic (between Girona and Joventut) and Mario Nakic (Real Madrid youth player).

One of its main dangers is the electric American point guard Stefan Moody, a basketball globetrotter who in 2022 became part of the ideal quintet of the season in the Greek league, when he played for Larisa, the same team in which UCAM discovered James Webb III.