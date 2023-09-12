The countdown to the Super Cup has already begun. The week of the most important basketball event held in Murcia since 1998 is already here and one of the big doubts about the city’s ability to host a tournament of the magnitude of the Super Cup was, precisely, in the longevity of a Palace that remained practically the same as 25 years ago.

Inaugurated in 1994, in 1996 it was the headquarters of the Copa del Rey and, just two years later, it hosted the defunct ACB All-Star Weekend. A streak of organizing events that promoted basketball in the city and in the Region and that, until September 16 and 17, had not experienced anything like it.

The Super Cup has, thus, been the perfect excuse to remodel a sports facility that was avant-garde in its day, but in the past for a few years. There were many defects to improve, but in this final stretch of summer and beginning of September, everything is ready. The Palace has reached the 21st century thanks to the installation of a new public address system, the provision of LED lighting on the central court, the installation of a central video scoreboard and four others in the corners, the provision of a telecommunications system (improvement in which the ACB has participated) and the renovation of the visiting changing rooms (the UCAM is in charge of its own), as well as the sanding and polishing of the parquet of the center court, a task that is carried out from time to time. The baskets and the time marker and 24-second possession clock installed above them are also completely new.

The lack of air conditioning was resolved at the end of last spring with a temporary installation that will remain until temperatures drop and a new and permanent one arrives.

Some of these improvements, in fact, have already been confirmed by the fans who attended the ElPozo indoor soccer match against Movistar Inter last Saturday, where the light effects on the court caused a sensation. The lighting innovations go beyond the playing field, as the lighting on the stands has been dimmed for better photographic and television results. The ‘speaker’ and the musical animation can also be heard more clearly thanks to the new public address system which, together with the great jewel in the crown which is the central video scoreboard (entrusted to the Murcian company CUMA), where you can see repetitions of the same match, makes the audiovisual experience of the fan one unknown in Murcia.

No tickets



Another of the major concerns that loomed over the safety of fans for the Super Cup weekend was located in the battered surroundings of the Palace, especially at the entrances to the facility. The passage of time has caused parts of the ground to rise due to the development of the roots of the trees at the entrance to the Palace, and many of the access stairs to the stands were cracked and broken. Some had even lost the central railing on which to lean to avoid some steps that are far from uniform and that, especially when night falls, become a danger due to the lack of visibility, exacerbated in large influxes of public such as those expected. for a tournament for which the ‘no tickets’ has been posted.

These defects have also been corrected in recent times and are, although not perfect, in a much better state than those who attend the Palace will remember in the last games of last season.

Thus, a Sports Palace is expected to be at the level of an event that aims to mark a before and after in Murcian basketball, but also of the competitions that it usually hosts, well, all of them (in the absence of the final air conditioning) are permanent improvements.