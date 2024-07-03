As many surely remember, for decades the opposition leader, Lopez Obrador, lashed out in squares and towns throughout the country their rejection of the “cronyism“, he “nepotism” and the “influenceism“; practices which he described as “the greatest scourges of politics”.

In all his electoral journeys Obrador baptized as “mafia of power” cases of official nepotism and He said convinced about what They had to finish emblems of corruption such as “the buddies” and “the quotas”.

Already become president, Lopez He asked public servants to reject pressure from friends, relatives and family. However, after a failed six-year term, they ended up in a gross deception the Promises to end “cronyism,” “nepotism,” “influence-peddling,” and “corruption”.

And it is that, daily, the media and networks report cases of “the new mafia of power” in all the Morena governments.

For example, the Latinus platform, by Carlos Loret, has documented the “nepotism”, “cronyism” and “corruption” of the so-called “Clan”, composed of the Children of the President and their friendswho in a tumultuous manner They have looted billions of pesos of public money.

Just in recent days another case of the gross nepotism that prevails in the 4-T became known; the elected governor of TabascoJavier May appointed as secretary of government, Jose Ramiro Lopez, brother of Lopez Obrador.

That is to say, the entire presidential family is preparing to continue in the lucrative “business” of “nepotism,” “cronyism,” “influence” and “corruption,” since the president’s children will be included in the new government of the Federal District.

Also in recent days, various national and international media have documented the surnames of 30 members of the Palace’s favored families, who also plunder public money in a tumultuous manner.

They are the Obrador, Taddei, Mayor Lujan, Monreal, Godoy, Batres, Lopez Hernandez, Gomez-Concheiro and Romero Oropeza families.

As already mentioned, the president’s brothers and children enjoy the privilege of influence and nepotism.

In turn, two members of the Alcalde Luján family hold high-ranking positions: Luisa María, as Secretary of the Interior, and Bertha María, head of ISSSTE. In addition, Karina Luján Luján and Tania Tiscareño Luján, cousins ​​of the Secretary of the Interior, occupy spaces in the 4-T.

The relationship with the Taddei family began with Jorge Luis Taddei Bringas, a delegate for the Welfare programs in Sonora, who previously served in the PRD and then in Morena. He was an academic at the University of Sonora, where he supported López’s presidential campaigns.

On September 18, 2019, Jorge Luis Taddei uploaded a photo to social media in which several family members appear alongside AMLO. There is Guadalupe Taddei, currently the president of the INE, and all the nepotists in her family, such as Pablo Daniel Taddei, Jorge Luis’s son, appointed by López Obrador as director of the state-owned company LitioMX in August 2022.

Next in line is the Monreal Ávila family, with Senator Ricardo Monreal as patriarch, who has been close to the current president since the 1990s. At least five of his relatives are in public office, mainly in Zacatecas, an entity “governed” by David Monreal.

In the case of the Batres Guadarrama, the Martí siblings appear, Valentina and Lenia, the latter a minister of the Court imposed by AMLO.

Another scandalous case is the López Hernández family from Tabasco, who have strengthened their political-business ties in the region. In June 2023, when Adán Augusto López left the Ministry of the Interior, he thanked and recalled the bond they have maintained with AMLO for more than 28 years.

Adán’s sister, Rosalinda López Hernández, who passed away on June 5, served until her last day as General Administrator of the Federal Tax Audit of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), and in the June 2 elections she had won a senate seat for Morena in Tabasco. The governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, was Rosalinda’s husband.

In turn, Ernestina Godoy, the future legal advisor to the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, has three direct relatives working in the federal government: her sister and her two daughters.

But the issue is not new either. In the Political Itinerary entitled: “AMLO, our daily cronyism”, dated December 18, 2020, I denounced the scandalous cases of official nepotism.

This is what I said: “The most recent discovery of neopotism is the couple of the former marriage of Pablo Gómez Álvarez and Elvira Concheiro. They are “communists” who boast of their activism in the Tlatelolco 1968 movement and who not only live like potentates, but like real crooks who tumultuously plunder public money.

“On that list of privileged people are Juan Luis Concheiro, a so-called journalist who always thrived under Pablo Gómez’s arm; “Juan Luis” is the director of the Parliamentary Gazette of the Chamber of Deputies, with a salary of 125 thousand pesos a month; the Chamber of Congress where his ex-brother-in-law, Pablo Gómez, earns 215 thousand pesos a month.

“Another relative, Francisco Luciano Concheiro Bórquez, works as an undersecretary at the SEP, with a salary of 160 thousand pesos per month. María de los Ángeles Rosario Comesaña Concheiro also lives off the budget, with a salary of 75 thousand pesos, as director of Analysis at the SCT.

“The head of the skein is María Elvira Concheiro Bórquez, who a few days ago and in violation of the Constitution, was elected by the Chamber of Deputies as Treasurer of the Federation. She does not meet any of the legal requirements and yet, her salary will be 160 thousand pesos per month.

“Pablo Gómez and Elvira Concheiro’s son, named Ángel, works as General Director of Large Community Festivals at the CDMX Ministry of Culture, with a salary of 85 thousand pesos.

“And Galia Borja Gómez, Pablo Gómez’s favorite niece, could not be missing. The former communist appointed her as deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico, with a salary of 354 thousand pesos per month.

“In short, the Gómez-Concheiro gang takes more than a million pesos a month from public money. That’s how the “communists” do it.

“Another discovery was made in the municipality of Metepec, State of Mexico, where the Morena mayor, Gabriela Gamboa, pays one hundred thousand pesos a month to her daughter, Mariana Cabeza Gamboa, for presiding over the municipal DIF.

“At the beginning of the six-year term, the conflict of interest and the unconstitutional performance of the spouses Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico, and Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy, who after the recent castling in the Palace, was illegally sent to Inegi, were made public.

“Nor is the scandalous nepotism and corruption of the spouses Irma Eréndira Sandoval, head of the Civil Service, of all her relatives – brothers and cousins ​​– and even of her husband, John Ackerman, new.

“But another jewel appears in Pemex, where also in a tumultuous manner, the director of Pemex, the agronomist Octavio Romero Oropeza, put the entire family on the payroll, especially Ángeles Correa Romero, niece, with a salary of 40 thousand pesos; Patricia Oropeza, niece, with a salary of 43 thousand pesos; Pamela Oropeza, niece, with a salary of 95 thousand pesos; Marta Lucía Oropeza, with a salary of 125 thousand pesos and Ana Luz Flota Oropeza, niece, with a salary of 140 thousand pesos.” (END OF QUOTE)

Yes, López Obrador and the families surrounding him are the new “mafia of power.” Those who They say they are not the same, They turned out much worse.

In time.

