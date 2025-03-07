The Palace Hotel in Madrid He has rectified by allowing his workers to use a uniform with a shirt and pants after the complaints of sexism for the new clothing, of skirt with open -opening and dress, which had been imposed on receptionists, floor waitresses and cleaner.

The Palace, reopened this week after a reform, has reversed and will allow these workers to use shirt and pants, as sources of this establishment have indicated, after complaints expressed by the Union Commissions Obreras (CCOO), which denounced a “Unjustified discrimination due to sex.”

With the new uniforms, which was planned to use for “at least one year”, reception workers had to carry a skirt with a central opening, who exposed their legs when they sat, and the floor waitresses and cleaner had to wear a “rigid, adjusted and of Pronounced neckline“, In a job that implies leaving or beating, CCOO has denounced.

In a statement, this union reproaches that the hotel, in its desire to recover its historical and initial image, forgot that “Society has evolved since 1912” And of equality, while warning that these uniforms increased “considerably the risks of inherent sexual violence” to the jobs of floor waitresses.

CCOO also anticipated that it would take legal measures against these “Machist and retrograde practices” considering “absolutely intolerable that in the times that the image of women is used in such an obscene and denigrating way, prioritizing past marketing and nostalgia decisions in the face of the safety and health of working people.”

The Palace has reacted to the criticism and from the hotel they transfer that the comfort of its employees is important for them and that they have heard the comments received about the new uniform and taken measures to answer, introducing a shirt and pants in the supply of uniforms.

“Some employees have already received the pants and both garments will be available upon request. The design of the skirt has also been modified “they detail.

While employees expect the new orders, they can continue to wear their old uniform, in a provisional solution that has been adopted from mutual agreement with the Company Committeeaccording to the hotel.