Pakistani President Arif Alawi said on Twitter, today, Monday, after receiving the first dose of an anti-corona virus vaccine, that tests confirmed his infection with “Covid-19”.

“I received a (first) dose of the vaccine, but the antibodies start to grow after a (second) dose that was scheduled within a week,” he said. Please continue to be careful. ”

Coronavirus infections are accelerating in the South Asian country. Tests confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “Covid-19” this month, two days after he received a first dose of the vaccine, and officials said he was likely infected before the vaccination.