Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that his government will resign before completing its term.

“Next month, our government will complete its term. We will leave before the end of our term and an interim government will come,” Sharif said, according to Geo News TV.

The current government term ends on August 14. General elections are held 60 days after the National Assembly completes its constitutional mandate. However, if the government dissolves the lower house of parliament before its constitutional term expires, the polling date can be extended to 90 days from dissolution.

Sharif’s statement comes after the International Monetary Fund recently approved a $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan, after months of talks.

The IMF’s executive board, which approved the package on Wednesday, said the move was aimed “to support immediate efforts to stabilize the economy and provide protection from shocks while allowing social and development spending to help the people of Pakistan.”

The Corona epidemic and the flood disaster last year, which submerged a third of the country, posed great challenges for Pakistan.