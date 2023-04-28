LOS ANGELES — Over the past year, writer-director Saim Sadiq has garnered an unprecedented string of accolades for Pakistani cinema.

His debut film “Joyland” won an award at the Cannes Film Festival, was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and won the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the same category.

But despite this international recognition, “Joyland,” which features characters who challenge traditional binary gender norms, remains banned in Sadiq’s hometown of Lahore and in the entire Punjab province, which is home to most of the cinemas in Pakistan and close to half of the country’s Islamic population.

“More than anything else, I wanted the film to be shown in Pakistani theaters,” said an enthusiastic Sadiq, 32.

In the film, Haider (Ali Junejo), a young man in an arranged marriage, gets a job as a dancer for Biba (Alina Khan), a transgender artist. Haider’s wife, Mumtaz (Rasti Farooq), resigns from her job against her will to help with the household chores that Haider used to do, such as taking care of her brother’s children.

But Haider must keep his new source of income and means of self-expression a secret, as the couple live in a sprawling family home under the authority of Haider’s elderly traditional father. Haider’s exploration of his sexuality with Biba further complicates his situation.

“Joyland” sparked an outcry from Pakistan’s conservative factions on social media just days before its scheduled November release date. The controversy led to the film being banned, even after Sadiq obtained the necessary permissions from the Country’s three censorship boards.

Over time, the international attention “Joyland” received, as well as a flurry of tweets from the filmmaker and his allies denouncing the decision, exerted enough pressure that an edited version was allowed to be shown in Sindh province and the territory under the control of the film. federal board of censorship (which includes Islamabad, the Capital).

But the Punjab authorities maintained the veto.

For Khan, the news that his work would not be seen in Lahore was devastating.

“I needed the film to be shown in my city so that the people who have wronged me there for being trans could see me in a more humane light,” she said.

For his part, Sadiq holds on to the film’s hard wins and is encouraged by learning that many people, in Pakistan and elsewhere, have embraced it.

“Now the film means something to others, and it means something to the world, even if in a small way, so I have to stand up for it and push for it to be seen.”

By: CARLOS AGUILAR