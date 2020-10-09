There was a time when reports of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s affair were in the news. But there is a time today when these two also shy away from facing each other. In the 80s, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s duo not only banged on the silver screen, but their pair was also one of Bollywood’s favorite couples in real life. While Rekha never hid her love for Amitabh on one hand, Amitabh never talked about his relationship with Rekha.

There was a time when Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were ready to do anything for each other and today it is common that Rekha and Amitabh do not even see each other. According to sources, Rekha reads Amitabh Bachchan’s blog on social media but never gives any response to her. Not only this, Rekha also watches and praises Amitabh’s films, but whenever she is asked something about Big B, she calls Amitabh only a good artist.

According to sources, there is an old anecdote when Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha to her house for dinner. After getting Jaya’s invitation, Rekha thought that lest Jaya call her home and insult her. Thinking all this, Rekha reached Jaya’s house. Jaya welcomed Rekha and the two talked a lot. Meanwhile, Amitabh was not mentioned anywhere. After having dinner, Jaya showed Rekha her home. When Rekha started leaving, Jaya also came to leave her outside. This was the moment when everything changed. Jaya said to Rekha at the door, ‘Whatever happens, I will not leave Amit’. Rekha was surprised to hear this. Since that day, Rekha had decided that she would never meet and talk to Amitabh Bachchan.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan last worked together in Yash Chopra’s film Silsila. Since then, many producers and directors have tried to cast Rekha and Amitabh but both of them rejected these offers. Prior to ‘Silsila’, the two have worked together in brilliant films like ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’, ‘Natwarlal’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sinkadar’, ‘Khoon-Sweat’, and ‘Suhaag’.