Painting by artist Gustave Courbet lain for 50 years in the basement of a university in the United States

An exhibition has opened in the United States, the main exhibit of which was a painting by the legendary French artist Gustave Courbet, which has lain in the basement of the dental department of the University of Pennsylvania for almost 50 years. About it informs hyperallergic.

The Source of the Lyson River, painted in 1864, was discovered by the curator of the Arthur Ross University Gallery, Lynn Marsden-Atlas. This happened in 2016, when the basement of the old dental faculty of the university was being renovated. Marsden-Atlas stumbled upon a box of canvases while inspecting a long-abandoned space.

It was not immediately possible to determine the authenticity of the painting, as it was stored without a frame and was heavily soiled. However, in the corner of the work one could make out part of the artist’s signature. “I only had a lead, not proof,” recalls Marsden-Atlas.

Gallery curator Barbara Ventresco carefully cleaned the painting, after which it was sent for examination to specialists in the artist’s work in France. In April 2022, the authenticity of the landscape was confirmed.

Experts managed to establish that the American dentist Thomas Evans, who had worked in France for many years, owned the painting. It is not known exactly how the painting came to Evans, but at the time of his death in 1897 it was on the list of his property. In the early 1910s, native men built a dental school and a small museum at the University of Pennsylvania. Whether the Courbet painting was on display is also unknown, and the institution itself was closed in 1967. Apparently, since then, the “Source of the Lyson River” has been gathering dust in the basement of the building.

Marsden-Atlas said that The Source of the Lison River is one of the rarest paintings by the master, since at the moment only three Courbet paintings are known depicting the source of this river in eastern France.

