The film “My teacher is an octopus” won an Oscar in the nomination “Best documentary full-length film”, the award ceremony was broadcast by the TV channel ABC…

Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the film was released by the streaming service Netflix.

The film tells the story of the main character and part-time producer Craig Foster, who lives in South Africa, who managed to “make friends” with an octopus.

The films The Collective (Colectiv, 2019), The Special Camp: Disability Revolution (Crip Camp, 2020), The Mole Agent (El Agente Topo, 2020) and Time (Time, 2020).

Earlier it was reported that the film “The Land of the Nomads” received an award in the category of “Best Film of the Year”, the work “Two Distant Strangers” won an Oscar in the category of “Best Short Fiction Film”, and the black and white drama “Munk” received an award for cinematography. work and art production.

British actor Anthony Hopkins also won an Oscar for Best Actor for Father Florian Zeller.