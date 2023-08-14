Painting from a retirement home in Australia turns out to be a valuable work of art

A $1 million painting by Australian artist Freda Robertshaw has hung for decades in a private home of pensioners who were unaware of its value. About it informs Daily Mail.

New South Wales pastry chef Tracey Nickle discovered a valuable piece of art in her grandparents’ collection. The painting, painted in the 40s of the XX century, adorned the house for many decades.

Nickle originally planned to donate the artwork to charity. But after consulting with a neighbor, Australian artist Ben Quilty, he decided to evaluate the work and found out that it turned out to be a lost masterpiece. Quilty immediately recognized the painting and confirmed its value.

Although the art dealer immediately offered at least 600 thousand Australian dollars (39.4 million rubles) for Robertshaw’s work and assured that at auction its price would rise to at least a million, the family decided to transfer the work to the National Gallery of Australia in memory of grandparents – Joe and Josie.

According to Tracy, the monetary value of the painting is not important to him, since the legacy of his ancestors is much more valuable. After restoration, the work will be exhibited in the gallery.

Freda Rhoda Robertshaw (1916–1997) was an Australian artist known for her neoclassical figures and landscapes.

Earlier it was reported that the painting, found during the evaluation of property in a house for sale in the UK, went under the hammer for 255 thousand pounds (32.7 million rubles). The painting, which hung over the bed in one of the bedrooms, depicted the Madonna and Child accompanied by angels against the backdrop of a pastoral landscape.