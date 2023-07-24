The legacy of Max Aub, one of the main figures of Spanish literature in exile and who gave an international dimension to the Spanish Civil War, rests since this morning at box office 901 of the Caja de las Letras that the Instituto Cervantes houses in Madrid. It was Teresa Álvarez, president of the Max Aub Foundation and granddaughter of the writer, along with the director of the Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero, and the writer Marta Sanz, who acted as witness of honor, who put the author’s objects in the box, among which was the palette with which he painted the paintings of Jusep Torres Campalans, a painter so unique that it only existed in his imagination -he went on to write a successful biography of the fictional artist who ended up being his most important work. translated-, even some copies of ‘El Correo de Euclides’ that the writer used to send to his friends and acquaintances to congratulate Christmas, passing a copy of ‘Lira perpetua’, the ‘National Theater Project’ that he presented to Azaña; a first edition of ‘Exemplary Crimes’, the first issue of the magazine ‘Waiting Room’, a copy of ‘Life and Work of Luis Álvarez Petreña’ and the first editions of titles such as ‘The true story of the death of Francisco Franco’, ‘Diario de Djelfa’ or the six novels in the ‘Campos’ series that would make up ‘The Magic Labyrinth’.

Spanish novelist, playwright, poet and critic of French and German origin Max Aub Mohrenwitz (Paris, 1903 – Mexico City, 1972) was a prolific author who left a work full of lucid humor and accurate criticism of his time. As a child, his family moved to Spain and in the twenties he began to write experimental theater. Concerned from his youth about the social and political reality of Spain, he committed himself to the Republic and collaborated with the French writer André Malraux in the film about the Civil War ‘Sierra de Teruel’ (1945).

In 1942 he arrived in Mexico as an exile, after passing through concentration camps in France and Algeria. There he earned a living thanks to journalism and film acting as an author, co-author, director and translator of scripts. In exile he wrote the best of his work: the six novels and numerous stories that make up ‘The Magic Labyrinth’, two other great novels with a Spanish theme (‘Las buenas intenciones’ and ‘La calle de Valverde’) and his most translated work, ‘Jusep Torres Campalans’, a biography of the character invented by the writer.

Above, Marta Sanz, Luis García Montero and Teresa Álvarez, in front of the armored door. Below, the work and personal objects bequeathed and box 901.



Author of innumerable short stories and plays, several books of literary essays and a history of Spanish literature, censorship did not allow anything by Max Aub to be published until well into the 1960s. With the tribute, the year of commemorations that started in July 2022 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his death closes. and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Max Aub Foundation, an entity recognized with the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts in December 2021.

His granddaughter, Teresa Álvarez, was convinced this Monday that her grandfather would have liked the act “because it is the institute that bears the name of his admired Cervantes and for being the institution that takes care of the language he chose as his own, which he loved so much, cared for and made an effort to know and master”. Shortly before showing the objects that she would bequeath to the Caja de las Letras, Álvarez thanked the Cervantes Institute “for keeping him present with admiration, respect and affection and thanks for this act of justice that is to remember him.”

This is an idea that García Montero already spoke about in an initial intervention that began with a quote from the writer: «Because one writes to stay and if it is not achieved, nothing makes sense. I could live just living, however I write, I spend my life thinking about what to write to stay. The director of the Instituto Cervantes said that in those reflections “there was no vanity, what there was was an awareness of history and human dignity. Staying meant keeping the memory, staying is a way of seeking roots and having a worthy sense of belonging.

And he went further by assuring that Aub wrote to remain “because in his novels, in his plays, in his diaries he wanted to bear witness to human dignity and because his self was mixed with history to represent the most dignified view of society and of the word us”. “They were very difficult years – García Montero continued – and the important thing, although all the nuances have their importance, was not to win or be defeated, to be or be exiled, the important thing was to bear witness to the human dignity with which any chance must be faced, human ethics”. In this sense, García Montero highlighted the importance of this morning’s act because “although they are humble acts, they have a very exciting value and significance. Here it is a question of affirming that the true wealth of a country and of a society is its culture, and it is also a question of the greatest commitment to the future is knowing how to receive the best legacies of the past. The future is only canceled by those who want to distort and cancel memory and for this reason I want to thank Teresa Álvarez, president of the Max Aub Foundation and granddaughter of the writer, for making this legacy possible for us and for receiving the inheritance of one of our most admired writers to keep his deposit in box 901 ». He also highlighted that with his series ‘Campos’ “he received the inheritance of the ‘National Episodes’ by Benito Pérez Galdós to leave open a path along which Spanish writers and novelists have continued to work until today.”

Marta Sanz is one of them. In fact, she included in her legacy her ‘Little Red Women’ dedicated to the author. “I want to think that Max Aub would have at least been interested in this book, I don’t know if he liked it, but I hope,” said who assured that it had cost him a lot “to concentrate all the gratitude” that the writer inspires in the dedication that, finally, he read to the assembled media: “For Max Aub, who is in this book and in the revival of red hearts with gratitude and fervor.”

Sanz later had a few words that somehow completed García Montero’s idea. «I think that human beings without memory are only consumer options, we are only lonely and lost beings in a galaxy where we build an apparent singularity based on what we buy or sell. But I think that being human is something else, it is being aware of your genealogies, of the groups in which you are built, the communities to which you belong, and I believe that this awareness of the genealogy that immunizes us against all lies would not be possible without the exercise of memory and without the exercise of writing, which condenses a good memory. That is why I believe that this recovery and vindication of the figure of Max Aub is absolutely fundamental because I also believe that the Transition was not entirely fair with his figure. We are still in time to repair these small injustices and oversights and place the author of ‘The Magic Labyrinth’ in the great place in the history of Spanish literature”, he concluded.