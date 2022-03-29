The Murcian painter and sculptor José Luis Cacho (1945) died this Tuesday of a cardiorespiratory arrest at the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia, where he had been hospitalized for a few days, after recently fainting in the studio. The painter Carlos Pardo, who loved him “as if he were my father”, confirmed the death to THE TRUTH. His burning chapel has been installed in the Jesús de Murcia funeral home. Asked why art was for him, Cacho said, oblivious to those who thought it was a legend: «Art is a woman who must be loved continuously, taking care of her, pampering her; and it is also one more method, along with science, poetry and philosophy, of knowledge and communication. What do you think?”. “He was one of the great thinkers of the Region of Murcia, the most intelligent uncle that there has been in Murcia has been José Luis Cacho, as well as a painter he was a philosopher and a poet,” Pardo acknowledged this morning, very affected by the loss.

Antonio Arco wrote in 2013, on the occasion of the return of the “cursed painter” for the retrospective dedicated to him by the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia (MUBAM), that Cacho was “different from everyone, different from everything. Away from haste and conventionalism, now practically invisible, tied to nothing. He is educated, he is intelligent, he speaks as if from the Beyond, from where he comes and goes ».

“Two days talking about Zurbarán”



Cacho studied Philosophy and Letters, he was considered possibly the greatest intellectual among the painters of the Region. “I could have been a professor at the University of Bordeaux,” he said in an interview in 2013, “where I came to do a lectureship after finishing my degree in Philosophy and Letters and where, you can see they were happy with me, they offered me a good contract for me to stay. I remember that they paid very well, and that I had very good weekends in London ». However, painting attracted him more than philosophy, “although he could spend two days talking about Zurbarán,” assured Carlos Pardo.

«Sometimes I have lived to paint, and other times I have painted to survive, like in Paris doing quick portraits in the street. I did what I could, but in general I am satisfied with what has been coming out of my studio and that now, after many years, I have seen again for this exhibition»

josé luis cacho in 2013 on the occasion of his ‘retrospective’ exhibition at mubam

His first work must have been a portrait of his grandmother and he used to paint the copper pots he had at home as a child. «He had not yet seen those marvelous still life paintings by Velázquez, those wonders like ‘El aguador de Sevilla’», he recalled. What he wanted most was always to live and paint, in that order. «Sometimes I have lived to paint, and other times I have painted to survive, like in Paris doing quick portraits in the street. I did what I could, but in general I am satisfied with what has been coming out of my studio and that now, after many years, I have seen again for this exhibition”, he explained in the interview that Arco did in LA VERDAD.

A trip to Moscow



He did not hide his political militancy, becoming part of the central committee of the Communist Party of Spain. «From all those years I have a left-wing vision, logically, in the sense of questioning things and that I care a lot about solidarity, justice and prosperity for all, not just for a few. Many things that are said to be leftist, what they are is common sense. He even went on to exhibit in the former Soviet Union. This is how Cacho remembered a trip to Moscow: «I went as curator of an exhibition of painters. ‘Comrade Gorbachev’ treated us very well; we were staying in some hotels there that were glorious to see. By the way, I took Rafael Rosillo and José María Párraga as deputy commissioners. Rosillo fell completely in love with several Russian ladies, and Párraga wanted to live there forever. I remember that he and I were taken to visit, without queuing, Lenin’s mausoleum in Red Square in Moscow. Once in the crypt, where this character seemed to be asleep, Párraga had no other idea than to kneel down and cross himself, to the great alarm of the four guards, one in each corner, each more than two meters tall. In the end, everything was a misunderstanding, duly clarified by Irina, our interpreter, beautiful and intelligent, who was a professor of Mathematics at Moscow University, and she spoke Spanish, without a Cuban accent, better than us. ‘Spasiva Vladimir Ilyich Ulianov’, I added to myself».

“He has been an artist’s artist”, as Carlos Pardo defines him, “someone revered by all” at a time when art was made inside and outside taverns. Cacho was a disciple of the master Gómez Cano, «another painter of painters». «I have grown up with them in the studios, because Cacho lived with my father. It was he who accompanied my mother to the School of Arts and Crafts, it could have been my father perfectly,” said Pardo, “disrupted because in the last few hours he had gotten very smart, I was even talking to him about some pieces that he wanted to melt into Madrid, but he has not given time ». He was a “very Zen” artist, who took his time, he could spend two or three years on a painting or a sculpture. “He was very unproductive, but he was always there.”

Committed to quality



«Cacho is the secret, cult painter. Master of sound solitude. Orderly chaotic. A poet and philosopher of art. An original and inimitable craftsman of the brush. An artist committed only to quality, as can be seen in this unique and unrepeatable exhibition of half a century of patient work». This is how the 2013 MUBAM retrospective was announced, curated by José Belmonte Serrano and with the collaboration of Obra Social Caja Mediterráneo.

Cacho had a son, Pablo. “I have no torments,” he said in his last interview. “Just some concerns that have to do with other people I love. I don’t worry about myself, I don’t harm myself. I am here without bothering anyone, working in this house that I call my palace, just as I call my little garden my garden. I do not need more. I see people under stress and in a tremendous rush that I don’t have. He already told her before that to paint it is necessary to be at peace, otherwise how do you get to talk to a canvas, an inanimate object that suddenly comes to life and says: ‘Who is this? Let’s meet him.’ And the same goes for my sculptures and my fountain projects.”