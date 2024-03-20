Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:29











The Murcian artist – painter, draftsman, sculptor, photographer and graphic designer – Antonio Ballester Les Ventes (Paris, 1952), who has lived in Murcia since his childhood, died this Thursday.

The artist, son of the painter Mariano Ballester and Monique Les Ventes, both deceased, was the creator of such notable works as the 'Great Gorilla' series (three oil paintings on canvas painted in 1988), the dark and mysterious 'Tableautin Coutre' , an oil on canvas from 1989 immersed in polyester resin and belonging to the 'Types of Man' series, as well as exhibitions such as the one titled 'One Car Show', which could be seen in the Verónicas room in Murcia in 2002.

The creator, who did not stop working in his home-studio in Vistabella until his last days, confessed in one of his last interviews to Antonio Arco as an unconventional artist and person, and was satisfied to feel loved, to have the admiration that his own fellow artists felt for his work. The painter Antonio Ballester, whom everyone in the world of culture described as “a very good person”, will be fired at the Jesús Mortuary.