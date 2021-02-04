The absence of large productions is leading movie theaters and distributors to release works that, in other times, might not have been dropped on the big screen and, in that case, would have gone unnoticed. But with documentaries like ‘The painter and the thief’One can almost be glad that these days there isn’t much more to distract attention. Nothing in the hour and three quarters that the feature film of Benjamin Ree It is predictable and that is why the film fascinates and hypnotizes in equal measure.

Winner of the special jury award at Sundance, since its inception, the documentary hunts the viewer hopelessly. Barbora kisylkova, a Czech hyperrealist painter who has just moved with her husband Øystein Steven to Oslo, exhibits two of her works at the Nobel Gallery, ‘Swan Song’ and ‘Chloé and Emma’. After a few days, two thieves, in broad daylight, seize the two huge paintings, valued at 20,000 euros. The theft is surprising because instead of ripping the fabric, the thugs have removed, one by one, the two hundred nails that attached it to the frame. Thanks to the surveillance cameras, the Police identify and arrest the two thieves, but there is no sign of the works. Karl-Bertil Nordland, the ideologue of the theft, goes to a court hearing but in a recess Barbora comes to ask him why he stole them. His answer is simple: “Because they were beautiful.” The answer makes the painter laugh as she tries to find out what happened to the paintings. “I don’t know where they are, or what happened, that month I remember very blurry, I had been awake for four days and I had taken a hundred pills,” he answers. As a penance, Barbora asks him to allow himself to be portrayed on his release from prison. He, in debt, accepts.

Thus begins a different documentary, full of sensitivity, with a virtuous montage, the work of Robert Stengård, and a simple but measured staging that plays to show the two perspectives of the story, that of Barbora and that of Bertil. Ree spent three years, camera in hand, collecting the different encounters that the artist and the thief initially had to make a portrait, which eventually became several. As the two got to know each other and it was forging an ever closer and sincere friendship, while the possible location of the paintings moves away to the background of a story that revolves around human connection, empathy, self-destruction, and atonement.

Barbora hugs Bertil after seeing the painting.

Barbora narrates, with voiceover, Bertil’s complicated childhood. His arms, pecked, make it clear that he is a drug addict. He himself tells that of the thirteen that formed the gang in which he was 18 years old, only he and one other friend remain alive. The trickery, the petty beatings and the consumption of drugs were building the personality of Bertil, once a good student, athletic and dedicated to others. The music, dominated by the synths and quiet arpeggios of One Helmersson, bring warmth to each reveal.

“Barbora,” says Bertil, “forgets that I can see her too.” The thief describes his new friend as a woman fascinated by the dark side of life, by death. “She took a portrait when her ex-boyfriend hit her,” she says, “and she has many dark paintings, something that gives substance to her paintings and greater meaning to her work.” How this attraction to the dangerous frightens Barbora’s husband, or the difficulties that artists go through, is also recorded in a documentary whose structure ends up resembling that of a fictional feature film. With sublime moments – the sea of ​​tears Bertil falls into when he sees his portrait breaks anyone – and twists that only enrich and complicate the story, one ends up wondering if this will not be another lie in the form of a documentary, like that ‘Searching for Sugarman’, which fell apart like a sugar just scratching the surface. But no, ‘The Painter and the Thief’ is as sincere and real as its characters are. Sparkly.