EP Sunday, 30 January 2022, 11:04



The painter and sculptor Fernando Castillo died this Sunday at the age of 70 at the Reina Sofía Hospital after a long illness. Born in Hellín (1951), he established his residence in Murcia more than three decades ago. The wake will take place at the Carmen funeral home, and his body will be cremated this Monday.

The magic of the British choreographer and mime Lindsay Kemp crossed his path and on the show ‘Elizabeth I, the last dance’ he made a series of paintings which he called ‘Osmotic dance through the looking glass’. He established a great friendship with the artist whom he frequently visited in Italy.

At the age of 19, he began his studies at L’Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris and began to develop his first exhibitions in galleries in that city. He studied Law at the University of Murcia and moved to Madrid where he participated in international exhibitions such as the Black and White biennials -ABC- or the Francisco Alcántara awards. He enjoyed a scholarship at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

He held exhibitions in Caracas and Italy, as well as an anthology of painting and sculpture organized by the Caja de Ahorros de Castilla la Mancha and the Hellín City Council. Later, she traveled to Murcia to paint the then president of the Academy of Medicine, something that was extended to the notaries of Albacete, Granada and other personalities.

A painting that deserves very special attention due to the many publications it has provoked is ‘El Espejo del Café del Arco’, a mural inaugurated in Murcia and representing the most well-known and influential characters in the city, as a gathering gathering the tradition of customs from other times, permanently exposed to the public in the emblematic cafe.

His work of artistic research has gone hand in hand with the making of a large number of portraits, many of them distinguished characters, who are dispersed throughout the world such as Antonio Piga Pascual, Royal Official College of Physicians of Madrid; or presidents of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Murcia, among which are such emblematic names as Dr. Alberca, Dr. Sánchez-Parra or Dr. Isidoro Mínguez.