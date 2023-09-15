The painter and sculptor Fernando Botero has died at the age of 91

Mourning in the art world: Fernando Bottero, the Colombian painter and sculptor who became famous throughout the world for the voluminous human figures represented in his works, has died at the age of 91.

The news of the death was initially reported by the broadcaster WRadio with the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo who, shortly afterwards, confirmed the indiscretion by defining Botero as “the greatest Colombian artist of all time”.

“Fernando Botero, the painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues, has died. The painter of our violence and our peace,” the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro wrote on his Twitter profile.