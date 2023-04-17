If you look at Maybach’s history and you look at the competition, it’s fair to assume that the first electric Maybach must be a large sedan. The problem is that the EQS Limousine may not be the most suitable base for a car where the best place has to be in the back due to the interior space. That’s why this EQS 680 SUV is Maybach’s first electric car.

Because the best place is in the back, Mercedes does not place a back seat, but two separate seats in the back of the Maybach EQS 680 SUV. These seats can relax while you drink champagne from the cooler in the back. A big difference with the normal EQS is the special parcel shelf. This is extra thick so you should get the closed feeling of a sedan. It also provides extra sound insulation.

The rear passengers can watch movies on 11.6-inch screens, but they can also set the navigation from the rear seats. Specifically for the most expensive version of the EQS, there is a Maybach mode for the Hyperscreen on the dashboard. According to the brand, the needles of the counters move like a ‘silk scarf in the wind’.

The two-tone paint on the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

To create the ultimate Maybach look, you can order the EQS in a two-tone paint. This costs – before taxes – around 20,000 euros extra. The main reason this option is so expensive is undoubtedly because they can ask for it, but also because there is a lot of manual work in the special paint.

Employees have been specially trained to tape off the bodywork and sanding is done by hand several times between spraying so that there is less difference in height between the paint layers. With most two-tone paints you can really feel the separation line, and with the EQS that is less the case.

Also new is the completely flat front plate. With the normal EQS you still saw the radar here, but now the entire grille serves as a radar. It all looks just a bit more finished. Also, the Mercedes logo now stands proudly on the bonnet. According to Maybach, the upright star on the nose does not cost you any range. You can also recognize the Maybach by the logos on the inserts in the front bumper, the logos behind the side windows and the lighting in the boot lid is slightly different.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV also has manhole covers

As with many electric cars, Maybach makes the rims of the EQS as sealed as possible. The funny thing is that it is hardly noticeable with the Maybach, because the brand was already happy to supply manhole covers under the sedans well before the whole electric thing. The rims are available in size 21 or 22 inches.

The überluxe version will already receive the updates that will only come later to the rest of the electric line-up. For example, the electric motor physically disconnects from the front wheels if its assistance is not desired and the heat from the battery is used for heating. These interventions do not add range on paper, but in practice it should make a difference of a few percentage points.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is also the most powerful of all EQS SUVs. The two electric motors have a combined output of 660 hp. The torque is 950 Nm. This allows a 0-100 time of 4.4 seconds. The top speed is 210 km/h, but if you hold back then you should be able to achieve a range of 600 kilometers. Prices are not yet known, but it will in any case not be cheaper than the EQS 580 of 167,000 euros.