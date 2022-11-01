United Kingdom.- The son of Tim Rotha known British actor, Cormac Roth, who was a young man musician 25 years old, lost his life after having lived a fight against the cancerwhich was detected last November 2021.

Even though that him death of the musician occurred on October 16, the news could be confirmed until today October 3 by the Roth family.

“He was a wild, electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him,” Cormac’s family said in a statement.

cormac roth suffered from a germ cell cancerand he was in stage three, according to the information issued by his family, where they also highlighted that he was a young man as a person full of kindness, who always brought good energy and was a music lover.

“Sorrow comes in waves, as do tears and laughter, when we think of this beautiful boy throughout the 25 years and 10 months we have known him. An irrepressible, happy, wild and wonderful child. Recently a man. We love it. We will take him with us wherever he wants us to go, ”said the family about the unfortunate loss they have just faced.

It should be noted that Cormac Roth was a boy known for captivating as a good musicianbecause in addition to the fact that he himself produced his songs, he was also characterized by playing the guitar, who was a graduate of Bennington College.

It was almost a year ago that the actor’s son was part of the cast of ‘The incredible Hulk‘, he shared through social networks that he had been diagnosed with stage three germ cell cancer, where he reported that half of his hearing had been removed.

“He has taken away half my hearing, my confidence, and he will continue his murderous path until I can somehow stop him and kill him. But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. He hasn’t knocked me down yet,” Cormac Roth recounted for his followers.