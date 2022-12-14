He and his truck were saved only by a matter of a few meters: Luigi Fiorillo’s testimony in court

These days, the judges and lawyers appointed in the process related to tragedy of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa had the opportunity to listen to the testimonies of those who on that cursed August 14, 2018 escaped death by a few meters or seconds. One for all, Louis Fiorillothe driver of the truck who became a symbol of the tragedy.

The 14 August 2018 it is a date that the inhabitants of Genoa and Italians in general will never forget. That rainy midsummer Tuesday turned into a nightmare for so many families.

The Morandi Bridge, one of the symbols of the Ligurian capital, a fundamental arterial road, has given way and is collapsed disastrously.

Pylon 9 together with the section of the bridge that overlooked the river and industrial area of ​​Sampierdarena, 250 meters long, collapsed, causing all 43 victims and over 500 displaced.

Other people have only avoided his own end by a few yards, or by a few yards. Some who managed to stop just before the road collapsed under the wheels of their vehicles. Others who had just crossed the collapsed road section.

The testimony of Luigi Fiorillo

In recent days the judge and the lawyers appointed for the trial of the collapse have listened 9 witnesses. 9 people who, in fact, survived the massacre due to a macabre twist of fate.

Among these also Luigi Fiorillo, the man who was at the helm of the truck of the “Basko”, which has become a symbol thanks to a photo taken after the collapse which shows him stopped a few meters from the abyss. In court he told his story terrifying experience:

First I saw the asphalt crumbling and then the vehicles in front of me falling into the void. Everything fell in front of me and I thought I would go down too.

I saved myself because another car slowed me down. Then I had time to realize what was happening and reverse a few meters, even though I was being followed by other cars and I couldn’t back up much. I left the truck and ran towards the tunnel. Other motorists who saw me did the same thing.

The trauma

A trauma, the one experienced by man, who terrified him for weeks. Nonetheless, Fiorillo said he did did not want to go to a psychologist and that he concentrated only on forgetting.