InterviewMaya Kingma (27) from Deventer hoped that everything would change. Nothing is less true. A year after apologies from the triathlon federation for abuses – which she was the first to raise – the best triathlete in the Netherlands is still being bullied and excluded. And she doubts whether she should go to the Olympic Games in Paris. “If I fall, no one thinks: let’s help her.”
Vincent de Vries
Latest update:
08:58
