After becoming, together with Carín León, in the Queen of the Lo Nuestro award by heading the list of the most award -winning artists, on a night in which the celebration of Latin music was dyed as nostalgia, Shakira has been forced to broadcast a statement to clarify the cancellation of other of their concerts, this time in Medellínin his native Colombia.

Shakira, who received six awards and connected with the transmission of the awards in the Univision chain from his concert in Barranquilla, already had to suspend his show In Lima (Peru) of February 16 after entering hospitalized by “an abdominal picture”as she explained in a statement.

Now, in a new letter made public in their networks, he says: “My people from Medellín! It hurts a lot not to be able to get on stage and sing to you with the desire you had. My children were excited to meet Medellín, and I reunited with you and share all the surprises that had prepared them, “begins Barranquilla.

However, that will not be possible, at least for the moment. “I am very sorry for the inconvenience, especially for those who have traveled. It is out of my hands and those of my production team, but I am sure that we will soon find a new date to celebrate together, “the artist has excused himself, very hurt because, in addition, it is a reason outside of it, so little can do.

As the organizing company has transcended and explained, Páramo presents, during the stage assembly at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, “The stage ceiling installed by local production suffered damage which puts the security of the artist at risk, her Staff And, most importantly, that of the public. “

“The artist’s promoter and team are working together and They hope to reprogram the date in the future. We understand that this decision can be annoying for the public that anxiously expected the showbut the most important thing is everyone’s security, “the company ends.