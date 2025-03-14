On March 14, when there were about 6,000 cases and 200 deaths in Spain, the Spanish government declared the state of alarm throughout the country in order to stop the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In mid -May, Spain was the fifth country in terms of confirmed cases (232,037 positive), behind the United States, Russia, Brazil and the United Kingdom, and also the fifth country in terms of the number of deaths, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

It is estimated that pandemic has caused more than 70,000 deaths in Spain, of which more than 50,000 have been confirmed by PCR test. The vast majority of the deceased were people over 65. According to a study in Seroprevalencia, until June, 5% of the Spanish population had been infected by the virus.