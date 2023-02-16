Thursday, February 16, 2023
The painful farewell to the Colombian who died in an accident in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World
0
The painful farewell to the Colombian who died in an accident in the United States


close

Hellen Pachón

The death of the young woman after suffering a traffic accident shocked the entire country.

The Colombian women Hellen Pachon and the accident that took his life have been in the eye of public opinion since his case was known. Now, days after the events, a video of the last moments that her family had with her was released.

The story of the Colombian, who suffered an accident while riding her motorcycle, apparently due to a ‘ghost car’ in North American territory, has shocked the entire country.

Pachón’s family appealed to the Colombian authorities to help them obtain a humanitarian visa in order to visit her.

The doctors who treated the young woman declared her brain dead. after several weeks of being in an Intensive Care Unit in that country.

After Pachón’s death, his mother told local Miami media that they had decided to donate his organs after being informed that his state of health did not have an optimistic prognosis.

Now, in the midst of the mourning that his family has had to go through, a Video in which you can see how they say goodbye to her at the hospital where she was treated.

The images show the moment in which the young woman must be transferred to an area of ​​the hospital center where her relatives could no longer be with her.

For this reason, her loved ones said goodbye before she was taken to this placeexpressing his pain for the situation he was in and expressing his love for him.

The video has generated all kinds of comments, both from those who mourn the death of the young woman and send their condolences to the familyas well as others who disagree with these publications and ask for respect for their mourning.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME

