The war in Ukraine is increasingly burdening the country. Despite small advances, frustration is growing among the population and the armed forces.

Kiev – Destroyed cities, tens of thousands of dead, millions displaced: The military conflict that has been raging in eastern Ukraine since 2014 has expanded into a major war as a result of Putin’s attack – which is increasingly burdening the entire country. True, the defenders were able to drive out the Russian invaders from the Kiev, Kharkiv and Cherson regions in the first year of the war. But little progress has been made in the hopefully anticipated counter-offensive, which has been underway on several fronts for weeks now. Above all Russian minefields are troubling Ukrainian tanks and armed forces and slow them down. The result: Hardly any land gains, high losses.

Not only the allies, who are supplying weapons and combat vehicles to Ukraine, had hoped for faster progress. The US broadcaster CNN, citing government officials in the West, speaks of “unrealistic” expectations that contributed to this. Pressure is also apparently increasing within Ukraine, including the Washington Post reported.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive falters: Frustration among soldiers in the fight against Russia is growing

Frustration is spreading among both the civilian population, who have been threatened by Russian attacks almost everywhere in the country for the past 18 months, and among the armed forces. “We have all these men coming back from the front without a limb,” said one woman Washington Post. Her husband, 52, is in a wheelchair after stepping on a mine.

“I want the price they paid to be reasonable. Otherwise, what they went through was just pointless.” The man himself had this to say about service in the Ukraine war: “They take everyone and send them to the front without proper preparation. I don’t want to be around unmotivated people.”

Offensive in the Ukraine war: disappointment instead of unity and solidarity

A woman from the central Ukrainian city of Smila told the US newspaper that there was a sense of collective “disappointment” where previously there had been unity and solidarity even in the most difficult of times. She is afraid that her husband and adult children will be drafted for service in the Ukraine war. Kiev is silent on the number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The woman said that Washington Postpeople tell each other on the street that shortly after being sent to the front, soldiers would only last a few days.

A residential building in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, destroyed after Russian attacks. The civilian population continues to suffer during the war. © State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Imago

Despite all criticism of Ukraine from its own population, all anger is directed at Russia, whose troops are targeting the country’s infrastructure and are not afraid of deadly attacks on civilians. As on Tuesday (8 August) in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. A Russian missile attack killed several people in their home. A second rocket followed long after rescue services were on site.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine counter-offensive ‘slower than some would like’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently admitted that the pressure on Ukraine is growing. “The counteroffensive is complex. It may be developing more slowly than some would like,” he told South American media on Tuesday, referring to the current situation in the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, things are progressing overall: “This is an important, positive aspect. The initiative is in the hands of Ukraine.” This is particularly the case on the front near Bakhmut. Selenskyj’s adviser Michailo Podoljak had called on critics to be patient.

The tactics of the Ukrainian armed forces in the counter-offensive also play a role – as they do not quite correspond to the ideas of the West and NATO. The Ukrainian commanders therefore prefer advances in small groups.

The unit of a soldier who returned to Kiev with injuries covered 400 meters in one day in seven hours in Zaporizhia Oblast – “and that was pretty fast,” he said Washington Post. A huge test of patience for Ukraine. (lrg)