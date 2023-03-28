Panatta: “He loved athletes and sport, a true champion”. Culture Minister Sangiuliano: “We are losing an original, attentive and never dull journalist, a man who loved culture”

The disappearance of Gianni Minà has left many people who knew him in pain. Adriano Panatta told RaiNews24 that Minà was “the only journalist to give me an interview in a change of field. If it hadn’t been Gianni I would never have done it, but he could because he was a champion. They loved Gianni everyone, I never heard a word of criticism against him, but that’s normal because he was special. He had a singular gift, you didn’t feel like you were in front of a journalist, he had great empathy and he was a decent person. He had this grace, this irony and he loved the athletes, he loved the sport. He was able to understand the soul of the champions”.

Among the first to express the pain for Minà’s disappearance also Torino, of which he was a great fan: “Giant of journalism, always faithful in love with Toro, he was able to touch the highest peaks of culture as well as narrate the most beautiful fairy tales of sport. Bye, Gianni: we will miss you so much”. On the club’s website, the official note reads: “President Urbano Cairo and the Torino Football Club – directors, managers, employees, collaborators, coaches, players and the entire youth sector – moved by the sad news, hug the Minà family with affection in memory of Gianni Minà, who has always been faithfully in love with the Bull.With Gianni Minà we are left behind by a giant of journalism, an extraordinary professional who, on television and then in his writings, with the same class has been able to touch the highest peaks of culture as well as tell the most beautiful tales of sport. He will be missed by many. To his wife, Mrs. Loredana, to his daughters and their families, to his relatives and to all his lifelong friends, the deep condolences and the embrace of the Torino Football Club and the world of grenade” . See also The striking determination of Gallardo with the River squad after winning in Chile for the Copa Libertadores

“Everyone’s Friend” — The gold of Moscow ’80 Patrizio Oliva said: “We were friends, but he was friends with everyone. He was a journalist of great empathy, he had a nice way of being, he was a really great person. He introduced me to Nino Benvenuti and Mohammad Ali, I can’t forget him. Gianni was unique in his way of speaking, his death is a great loss for Italy.”

“Unjustly Forgotten” — Fabio Fazio underlined one aspect: “In recent years he has been unjustly forgotten. He wanted to secure the images of his interviews, a real asset. His smile and his way of being welcoming brought him closer to everyone. He never judged , felt genuine understanding.”

“Original” — Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano commented: “We are losing an original, attentive and never ordinary journalist, a man who loved culture. Bye, Gianni”.

Mancini too — Many have left a comment under the social posts announcing the disappearance of Minà. Among these also Roberto Mancini: “Great Gianni”, writes the coach of the national team accompanying the message from the emojis with tears and hands folded in prayer. See also Chelsea's possible eleven to face Real Madrid: Werner and Kovacic news

March 27, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 00:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#pain #Turin #Faithful #love #Granata