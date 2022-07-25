The last heartbreaking farewell to little Yakout Affane, the 3-year-old girl who drowned in a canal after disappearing

On Saturday 23 July, the funeral of the little girl was celebrated Yakout Affane, the 3-year-old girl who disappeared and was found lifeless in a pond. The entire Islamic community of the area was present, to show affection and closeness to these two parents.

Mom was when the white coffin arrived distant, with two of her friends who held her under the arm. Her father, on the other hand, was with her friends, a little distant from his wife.

From what it reports The GazzettinoAccording to tradition, males and females must stay during these celebrations separated. Between the faces of these two parents no tears fall, they still are petrified with pain for the loss suffered.

The rite was celebrated in the cemetery of the municipality of Marghera, country where the family lives. The father in remembering his child said: “Yakout was an angel!” Immediately after he closed in a dignified silence.

Some friends also talked about the little girl and her parents for a few minutes. Eventually, after the burial mum and dad have approached and have watered the white roses which they laid on the grave.

They shook hands and stayed there for a long time, without even move. The pain of that loss is excruciating. Now for the two comes the time of elaboration for the mourning.

Yakout Affane died at 3 years old: the facts

The tragedy of this 3-year-old girl took place on Saturday July 16in the municipality of Stanghella, in the province of Padua. In reality, the family of Moroccan origin lives in Mestre, but they had gone to visit some friends.

The children stood playing in the garden of the house. However, around 5pm, when Mom went to check, she realized that she was her baby disappearance. They tried to look for her on their own, but in the end they decided to report the incident.

Little Yakout was found now lifeless inside a canal about 250 meters from the house. Doctors tried to revive her, but their attempts did not bring the desired results. They had no choice but to see its dramatic death.