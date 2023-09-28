The Prosecutor’s Office has decided that the coffins of the five workers will leave the morgue already closed: the pain of Kevin Laganà’s father

Not only the pain of having lost one’s family members in the Brandizzo accident, but not even the possibility of being able to see them one last time. The Ivrea Prosecutor’s Office has established that the coffins of the five workers who lost their lives when hit by the train will have to leave the morgue already closed.

To express his pain, it was the father of Kevin Laganà, the youngest worker and the author of the video that spread on the web immediately after the tragedy. The young man filmed the last minutes before the arrival of the train and the voice of the RFI employee as he gave the OK to his employees to start the work, despite had not received clearance from the station. There was a late train and they would have to wait for the ride. “If I say train, go that way.”

However, that train arrived and hit the five workers. Kevin Laganà’s father cannot accept the fact of having to say goodbye to the closed coffin of his son, without knowing what’s inside.

The words of Kevin Laganà’s father

How does a father agree to hug his son’s coffin without even knowing what’s inside?

The funerals of the five workers will be celebrated between now and September 30th. The Prosecutor’s Office, having seen what remained of the bodies, signed the authorization to have the coffins delivered to the family members, but with the directive that the coffin must leave the already closed morgue. And the forensic police officers and funeral home workers will have to think about it.

I hoped so, I asked: ‘At least let me see it. Just one kiss, one caress…’ It’s something that doesn’t enter my head. We waited a month, I was planning on bringing him home, spending a little with him at least one day. Talk to him. And instead he will remain where he is and I will only be able to stand in front of his coffin on the day of the funeral.

The man, with his heartbreaking words, then said that he had handed over a necklace that Kevin loved, from his brother, his clothes, his favorite perfume. But they were told that they would back everything in, because there was no body to dress or smell.