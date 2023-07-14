Sassano in mourning for the disappearance of Francesca Calandriello and for her daughter: the messages of agony on social media

These are days of great pain and sadness that the family members of Francesca Calandriello, the 27-year-old who died on the evening of Wednesday 12 July, together with the baby she was carrying. Many are now shocked by these heartbreaking losses.

They are all saddened and heartbroken about what happened to this girl, who was herself married last year and that in a few days he should have met his daughter.

The events took place around 19, on Wednesday 12 July. Precisely near the local stadium, in viale dello Sport, in the municipality of Saint Arsenioin the province of Salerno. The 27-year-old was actually originally from Sassano.

The girl was driving hers Fiat 500. It is still unclear where she was headed. When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, it is clashed with a 9-seater van from a sports club.

The impact appeared very immediately serious. For this reason, the doctors who intervened also asked for the intervention of the air ambulanceto transport the young girl urgently to the hospital.

Francesca was nine months pregnant and her baby should have been born in only a few days. However, only a few hours after being admitted to the Ruggi D’Aragona hospital, he has lost his lifewith the baby she was carrying.

The pain for the disappearance of Francesca Calandriello

We remember her smiling and happy.

This is just one of the messages that local people have published on social media for Francesca. Everyone is shocked by her sudden disappearance, especially because for her, for the Husband and for all their family members it must have been a moment of great joy, which has turned into a drama. The mayor of Sassano Dominic Rubino In a social post, he wrote: