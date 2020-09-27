It does not seem like a crazy decision that Barça has dispensed with Luis Suárez. He has been a key player to explain the successes and also the failures of Barça since he arrived in 2014. There were many doubts then about a player who cost 81 million and was sanctioned for having bitten Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in Brazil. Many culés even wondered if a forward like the Uruguayan would adapt to a team accustomed to playing without a 9 and doubted if it would be understood with Leo Messi. Six seasons later, the Uruguayan is a close friend of the Argentine, he has won 13 titles and is the third highest scorer in Barcelona’s history (198), only behind César Rodríguez and Messi.

His resume supports him as much as he is penalized for the 34 years that he will turn on January 24, 2021. Barça has aged, a slave to an ecosystem generated by veterans that has defined the way of living and playing, it needs hungry footballers and that want to conquer the Camp Nou. Luis Suárez symbolizes what Barça was and has ceased to be. So to regenerate the group and start from scratch as far as possible, nothing better than cutting off the head of 9. What the club has done wrong has been giving the Uruguayan as if he were a piece of balance from a liquidation store that it will lower the blind on October 5, when the summer market for the 2020-2021 season ends. Bad when it is advertised that a player is for sale, as it usually happens at Barça.

One thing is that they do not want you and another is to ask that they let you go because you do not play and your participation in the Uruguay national team is in danger. Barça has taken a player off their backs, as if he were getting in the way because of the 18 million token that he charges and because he is toxic in a changing room that needs to be ventilated, an attitude that does not correspond to his career at the Camp Nou. The club has not been able to manage an exit that was sung and has angered Suárez. The battering ram’s tears are of gratitude and anger; also complicity with Messi: “If the player doesn’t want to continue, we have to accept it; and if it is the club that does not want you to continue, you also have to assume it, ”he said on the 9th in the presence of 10. It was useless for President Bartomeu to announce that when possible he will be honored at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suárez has been one of the best forwards of Barça. Although he does not have the quality of Ronaldo or Romario, nor has he been as important in Europe as Eto’o, he has been Barcelona’s gunman. A striker of race, so competitive that he does not accept being replaced, capable of anything to assert himself, even cheating on an exam, or that is what is said after he wanted to obtain Italian nationality to be able to play for Juve . The Uruguayan needs challenges, he feeds on the need for revenge, and from this mental point of view there is no better team than Atlético. You do well when you bet on traveling to the Wanda. And Barça had no reason to prevent it, nor should it fear that Suárez will join Simeone. It cannot be a complex club, but it should correspond with greatness to the figure of 9.

This Sunday a new League begins for Barça after the legend of the trident with which Bartomeu made his fortune has ended. Neymar fled, Luis Suárez was fired and Messi has stayed against his will while the president has an expiration date, with or without elections, scheduled for 2021. The 9th is usually the end of a team and now it is imposed start over at the Camp Nou. Suárez has recovered his lost pride to score decisive goals again and Barça has understood that the Uruguayan, like Xavi, Iniesta or Neymar, cannot be cloned but rather needs to change the game, in the same way that he has changed as coach and the president will soon be changed. The common thread, in any case, continues to be Messi, a footballer who today is a mystery like Barça himself.