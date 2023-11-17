The little girl’s grandfather Aurora and father of Emanuele Savino was reached by the cameras of the television program Afternoon Five. The mother and father of the 45-day-old baby girl were arrested following the results of the autopsy examination.

Aurora’s grandfather is devastated, he still can’t believe what happened. He wants the truth and for them to come punish the guiltyeven if it were his own son.

The words of little Aurora’s grandfather

I’m living a nightmare. Whoever made a mistake must pay, if he made a mistake my son will pay. The only thing I can do, I can appeal to justice which must clarify things. It will be the law that will have to clarify and what is right will be done.

When the reporter asked the man what time it is the hardest thing to accept and if he feels he has doubts about his son’s guilt, he responded like this:

Accept the situation. I have never had any perception of mistreatment. I can’t answer you because I’m torn. Even when everything is against you at the moment, you have to defend your family. You have to do it out of duty, you can also agree that it was a bad thing, something that absolutely shouldn’t have happened, but you have to defend it to the bitter end.

Touched by that interview, the grandfather concluded by saying that now the last memory he has left is that small white coffin during the funeral. His granddaughter is no longer with us and their life has been turned upside down after the arrest of his son and his partner. Emanuele Savino and Anna Gammella they deny the accusationsthe 19 year old defended her partner during the interrogation, speaking of a domestic accident.

In the last few hours, news of one has emerged presumed 5 weeks pregnant. If the news is confirmed, it would mean that the two parents would have conceived the fourth child after the disappearance of little Aurora, which took place last September 2nd.