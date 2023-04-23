When the actress María León (Seville, 38 years old) sat down for the first time to see the final cut of The left-handed sonHe left without saying anything. It took 48 hours for her to react. “I started to worry, two days had passed and I didn’t know anything about her,” confesses Rafael Cobos, creator, screenwriter and debutant in the direction of this series that Movistar Plus+ premieres next Thursday, April 27 and that hits the screens now. Baptized as the best short format series, after its passage through Canneseries, “probably the best festival in this category in the world,” Cobos admits between a blush.

“It was like seeing a video clip of the entire emotional process that I had lived with Lola, the character, and I had to have two days to detach myself from that, to assimilate the series as a spectator”, recalls the actress, who receives EL PAÍS on her return to Seville with Rafael Cobos, still with the emotional hangover from what he experienced in Cannes. “It has been magical, before knowing the award, actresses from other series would stop María on the street to congratulate her on her work,” the director proudly recalls.

The character that Rafael Cobos has “given” to María León in The left-handed son It is sharpened by a multitude of edges: an early mother, locked in the golden cage of the Sevillian high bourgeoisie to which she feels she does not belong, but also suffocated in her own internal exile, who assists the drift of her youngest son, Lorenzo, into the darkness of a radical group. The contained struggle, of a desperation without histrionics, to get him away from that abyss marks the action of this audiovisual work.

María León, on April 21 in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

However, the Sevillian actress shares the bill in this series with a cast “that has walked on its own”, Cobos points out in reference to the lost son, played by Hugo Welzel; as well as the rest of her main characters: Maru (Tamara Casellas), a mother in the same situation as Lola who, however, struggles to make ends meet as a cleaner in an industrial estate, in an obvious class struggle. ; Rodrigo (Alberto Ruano), husband of the protagonist, unable to see beyond himself; or the young actress Numa Paredes, who in an evangelical simile plays the daughter good who rebels against the constant attentions with the prodigal.

“The story asked that it could be coralized, but always around María, on whom the entire series revolves,” Cobos clarifies. “So much so that many times we are contemplating sequences where everything that happens beyond it, or the dramatic impact it has on it, does not interest us. We know that the characters are moving around, we are listening to them, but they seem extra scenic: the intention is that through María’s eyes we would know the rest of the dimensions that the series has. All of this has made her work much more complex and makes her responsible, to a large extent, for whether the series was good or bad, ”explains the director.

This burden of responsibility is borne by the Sevillian actress with surprising ease, although she is aware that “something from this whole process, from my apprenticeship with Lola, will be with me forever in my future jobs, it has changed my way of dealing with to a character,” he says.

From the left, Tamara Casellas, María León and Rafa Cobos, in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

Along with the cast of The left-handed son“helps to understand all that emotional charge” the format itself —six episodes of just over 20 minutes in which there is no respite— to which Cobos has wanted to give the tone of a thriller. “It has been very brave of Rafa to make such a deep reflection with such a vibrant rhythm. She has taken many risks and therein lies the difference, the Rafa Cobos label, ”the actress praises the Sevillian creator:“ she is very punk ”. The filmmaker admits it: “The work has been like injecting the tools of a thriller within a human drama. There is one turn after another, but always based on emotion, the conflicts that these characters are experiencing is the action”.

The tone and rhythm of this fast-paced film are helped by the extremely powerful soundtrack signed by the composer, also from Seville, Julio de la Rosa, through which some of the best national artists of the independent scene parade, such as Bronquio, Nita, Rocío Márquez or Dalia, who add another narrative layer to the story: “The series weighs so much, it is so serious, that with a standard soundtrack it would have become a ball. We were clear that the music had to be disruptive, that each chapter began with a different theme that was, from the outset, a blow to the viewer”, explains Cobos.

‘El hijo zurdo’ has been awarded at the Canneseries festival before its premiere on Movistar+. Jules Vergne

The left-handed son, based on the homonymous novel by Rosario Izquierdo, has been the only Spanish production submitted to Canneseries, and was competing against nine others in the short series category. However, despite the successful passage through the festival, Cobos acknowledges having returned still “very virgin”: “We returned with an award, which is already a lot, but we still have to start and count on the viewer.”

Cobos signs in The left-handed son his second job for Movistar Plus+ after Plagueseries created together with Alberto Rodríguez, an inseparable couple since they both signed the film seven virgins in 2005, for which he received his first nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Winner of two Goya Awards (the minimal island in 2014 and the man of the thousand faces in 2016), the Sevillian has faced this new role in the list of credits with the peace of mind of “having always participated in the entire process in the films in which I have intervened”. “He came seasoned,” he jokes.

