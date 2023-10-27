The lawyer of Giulia Tramontano’s parents explained what the current conditions of the two parents are and what they are experiencing

The family members have always chosen to remain silent Giulia Tramontano, but their lawyer, interviewed by a newspaper, explained what their current conditions are, given what they have suffered. The trial for the 30-year-old barman could also begin soon.

Alessandra Impagnatiello he had been planning to put an end to his partner’s life and the baby she was carrying for a long time months. She didn’t want this baby and was putting a plan into action.

His projects, however, did not proceed as he hoped. On the evening of May 27th, it was him with approximately 37 slashes to commit the crime of his partner, who was pregnant in the seventh month.

Giulia’s family has always chosen to stay in silence and to carry forward their pain with dignity. Their lawyer, Giovanni Cacciapuotiinterviewed by Fanpage.ithe has declared:

We now await the decisions of the Prosecutor’s Office, which should be those of the request for immediate judgment. Probably, it will take place with the contestation of the aggravating circumstance of premeditation against Impagnatiello. In fact, according to what emerged, the murderous intention towards Giulia was born long before the crime and put into practice with ever-changing attempts, unlike what was believed when the arrest was validated.

The torment of Giulia Tramontano’s parents over the details of the crime

Alessandro Impagnatiello was in fact trying to to poison his partner for several months. In fact, the autopsy revealed that there were some in her body high concentrations of rat poison found in the house.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old shortly after the crime, tried before burn the body in the bathtub and then in the garage. In the end, from some images broadcast by Fourth Degree we see him 3 days later with the car, going to HIDE the body behind some boxes, about 400 meters from the house.

The lawyer in to conclude the same interview, he said: “From the very first moments, Giulia’s family chose to face the pain in silence. An increased pain as all the investigative news emerged!” In the event that Impagnatiello is charged with the aggravating circumstances of the premeditation and crueltyrisks a life sentence.