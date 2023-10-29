The pain and heartbreak of the family of Naomi Maiolani, the 28-year-old pilot who died after the helicopter crashed

They are all shocked and saddened by the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Naomi Maiolani, the young 28-year-old pilot, who lost her life on Friday 27 October. She was returning home, after accompanying passengers in Sardinia, to Oristano.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Massa Carrara itself has decided to initiate an investigation and therefore to carry out all the necessary investigations. They also seized all the scrap of the helicopter.

Naomi was a great flying enthusiast and in fact, she even managed to make it her own Work. On that day some passengers had rented the helicopter and she had taken them from Sondrio Oristano.

Subsequently, it left again and around 12, had stopped on the island of Elba to refuel. Ultimately, while he was in an area between Carrara and Orto Novohis vehicle crashed.

Some witnesses said it had caught fire while it was still flying. Rescuers soon arrived on the scene, but they only found the body of the young 28-year-old around 17. There was nothing left for her to do.

The heartbreak of Naomi Maiolani’s family

Family members are now saddened and shocked from what happened. Naomi, despite her move to Sondrio, was very attached to her city of Faenza. About her Her relationship with her older sister Marica and her granddaughter Rebecca it was really special. Regarding the incident, his loved ones declared:

Flying had always been his passion, starting when he was 14 years old, when he chose to enroll at the Aeronautical Institute of Forlì.

He had quickly obtained all the necessary licenses to become a helicopter pilot. For some years he had been working for a specialized company in the province of Sondrio. For this reason she moved to Valtellina.

The Prosecutor’s Office has now decided to start an investigation and therefore to carry out all the necessary investigations. They want to understand if by any chance the vehicle had a broken down or if something more serious has happened. There will be more updates on this episode.