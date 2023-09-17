The silent march in Salemi to remember Marisa Leo: the words of the mayor and her brother to stop feminicides

On the evening of Friday 15 September in the municipality of Salemi a silent march was held to remember Marisa Leo. The 39-year-old who lost her life last September 6 at the hands of her ex-partner Angelo Reina, who then took his own life.

Many institutions present and associations that have decided to take part in this demonstrationreally important to put an end to these heartbreaking crimes against women women.

All those present left the square San Pio, up to the Piazza del Castello di Salemi. Family members carried a sign to the front of the line equalities. In which it was written:

Equality with man does not exist, but it will not always be like this.

The mayor of Salemi also decided to participate in the demonstration, Domenico Venuti. Since the day the sad news emerged, the latter wanted to make his opinion heard presence to the victim’s family. When he spoke he declared:

This evening’s march has two objectives: first of all, it is a dutiful act with which we intend to remember Marisa, a girl who loved life. Today here there are associations, the school, there is the Administration, but above all there are people. Many of Marisa’s friends but also many people who didn’t know her. The second reason that drove us here is the absolute and essential need for what happened to be a starting point for real cultural change.

The words of Marisa Leo’s brother

Obviously Marisa’s brother was also present at the march. The latter has been asking since the days following the crime help to the authorities, to inform the little girl of losses which he suffered. Mauro Leo hugging his wife he spoke and said:

The solidarity of everyone, even people we don’t know, is giving us strength. Now comes the worst moment, but we will manage to make it for Marisa.