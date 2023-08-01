The young girl was killed by her ex boyfriend at her home

The farewell to Sofia Castelliwith the city ​​mourning proclaimed in Cologno by the mayor of the Lombard city. A procession with candles she walked in silence through the streets of the town, to remember the young woman who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. He entered the house and hit her while she was sleeping.

The 20-year-old girl was stabbed by ex-boyfriend Zakaria Atqaoui. She was in her house in the building in Corso Roma 100, in Cologno Monzese. The man surprised her in her sleep, entering her house with her keys that she still had.

So many thoughts of family and friends, who still can’t get over it. “I remember that at thirteen we used to say “minus three to sixteen” and we were happy just at the idea of ​​thinking about it together, older and having fun somewhere. I wrote you a message remembering our happy moments, I hope you will read it from up there too“.

Many messages appeared on social media and left on the gate of the Cologno Monzese house, to show closeness to the family of the young girl, remembered through a torchlight vigil in the town shocked by what happened.

The Municipal Administration, the representatives of the students, friends of Sofia have requested and obtained from the Municipality a day of mourning for the city, with a torchlight vigil organized to light up the streets and don’t forget Sophia.

Mayor Stefano Zanelli proclaimed a day of mourning for the city to remember Sofia:

It represents a symbolic embrace of our entire community to young Sofia, her family and all her loved ones.

Meanwhile, the ex-boyfriend has confessed to having slaughtered the girl while she was sleeping in her parents’ bed. The steak knife got him in the kitchen of the house. The 23-year-old Italian-Moroccan had heard her talking about boys with a friend after returning from an evening at the disco, as he himself said.