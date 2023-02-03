Elon Musk’s paid subscription proposal, Twitter Blue, has arrived in Spain and some other European countries, such as Portugal and France after a long wait. From the web, the service premium It will cost 7 euros per month in an annual plan and 8 euros in a monthly plan. Those users who wish to contract the blue seal from their mobile devices, Android or iOS, will have to pay 11 euros. And it won’t be available to everyone. Only accounts registered for a minimum of 90 days will be able to access this product, which is activated through a confirmation phone number and payment.

At first, it seemed that the benefits of Twitter Blue would only be to have the blue verification badge next to the username. but the company added additional options. The promise is that verified users will be able to see half as many ads as others, will have priority in searches, and will appear among the first responses and mentions. In addition, they will also be able to publish longer videos and with full HD quality, and edit the tweets up to five times within 30 minutes. Another new feature is the ability to put an NFT image as a profile picture.

This paid service was already available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, for about eleven US dollars for iOS users and eight for Android.

Twitter launched the subscription service with the blue mark on November 5 of last year and suspended it a few days later after the chaos generated by impostors who impersonated celebrities, politicians, companies, in which even a profile of Jesus Christ received the blue badge. This seal had always served to certify the authenticity of an account.

