These are times of many novelties on the platform previously called Twitter, now X. After a sudden change of name, logo and terminology —there is no longer talk of retweetsbut of republications-, the social network owned by Elon Musk has once again expanded one of its most controversial functions: the check blue. Twitter Blue, the paid version of the platform that in recent weeks has been renamed X, now allows its subscribers to hide that verification stamp. Now, users who pay between 8 and 11 euros per month to have access to the premium functions of the social network already have the option to “hide the blue check mark” from the application preferences.

It is still not entirely clear what profiles that choose to enable this new option will look like. According to a Twitter Blue support article that lists all the features of the payment program, the check mark can be hidden in the profile and in the publications, although it could appear in other places -it does not explain which ones- and thus make it known that it is a profile of pay.

More information

Until last April, Twitter granted the check blue only to accounts that passed a verification process to prove their authenticity, such as people in the entertainment world, politicians, government institutions or workers in the media. However, Twitter Blue allowed anyone who was willing to pay for membership to get the verified stamp, which disappeared from all unsubscribed accounts.

This symbol next to the username is not the only feature that differentiates paid accounts. Verified users see half as many ads as others, have priority in search, and appear among the first responses and mentions. In addition, they can also publish longer videos and full HD quality, and edit the tweets a limited number of times within an hour. Another new feature is the ability to put an NFT image as a profile picture. In other words, it will still be possible to recognize a payment account from a normal one.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.