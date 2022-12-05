Mexico City.- The Facebook social network fell this Monday morning in different parts of the world.

Around 11:00 a.m., users on Twitter reported that they were having problems accessing the platform.

“The page does not load”, was one of the legends that Facebook threw.

Minutes after the mentioned time, more than 300 reports were registered on the Downdetector page.

When consulting the reports on Facebook in Downdetector, in addition to Mexico, other countries also reported failures: the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany.