It’s now official: the Pagani Utopia Roadster, new born from the Atelier di San Cesario, will be revealed to the public for the first time next August 16th at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering”, event organized on the lawns of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in California as part of the “Monterey Car Week”. Designed in continuity with the Coupé version, the new Utopia Roadster represents the pinnacle of continuous research and thanks to a hard-top that integrates perfectly into the profile of the car offers the possibility of enjoying an open driving experience while maintaining the same weight as its sister. A concentration of the most advanced Pagani technology, the result of sophisticated aerodynamic studies and the integration of over forty formulas of composite materials. The Utopia Roadster also brings innovative technologies to the road such as the Pirelli CyberTM Tyre sensor system.which allows the tires to communicate with the car, improving its safety. Each of the 130 Utopia Roadsters will be unique, thanks to the vast range of customizations available, allowing each Hypercar to tell the unrepeatable story of the person who commissioned it.

The other Hypercars at the Pagani stand

But it won’t be the only protagonist of the event. The Pagani exhibition area will host a selection of Roadsters that retrace the evolution of the brand, including the Huayra Roadster, the Huayra Roadster BC and the Imola Roadster. For the first time the Zonda number 140, the last original Zonda road car, with the emblematic name “Arrivederci” to celebrate the pinnacle of an era. An open-top Hypercar featuring an ultra-intense Blu Danubio livery, hand-painted on a body made of Alutex, a composite material used by Pagani exclusively for this car. Blue and red stripes enrich the exterior configuration, emphasizing the main lines of the body. The interior is upholstered in a bright red leather, the same used for the Huayra “La Monza Lisa”, which belongs to the same owner. The matching luggage set is also finished in this fine leather. The Zonda Arrivederci also stands out for a set of customized wheels, inspired by those of the Zonda S.

The Huayra Roadster

The Huayra Roadster is instead a car in which every mechanical component is proudly exposed, celebrating the care of every single detail. “Everything had to be unique, like a car carved from a block of Carrara marble”. This is how Horacio Pagani describes this model, an open-air homage to the God of Wind. The entire project holds a special place in the hearts of the entire Pagani team, since represents the first instance of a roadster lighter than its coupé counterpart. A result achieved in almost six years of development, thanks to a complete redesign of all the components and the creation of new advanced composite materials, such as the Carbo-Triax HP52 combined with Carbo-Titanium.

The Huayra Roadster BC

The Huayra Roadster BC is the result of one of the most challenging projects that has ever involved Horacio Pagani and his Team. It was born with the aim of creating the car that would lay the foundations for the future generation of Pagani Hypercars. Everything evolves: a renewed Pagani V12, new aerodynamic and technological advances, the debut of advanced composite materials, including Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, which allow the car to obtain an even more rigid monocoque. Four years of design and thousands of hours of testing. The project Huayra Roadster BC has won the 27th edition of the Compasso d’Oro award established by ADI – Association for Industrial Design – in the category “Design for Mobility”. It also holds the world record for homologated road cars on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, clocking a time of 2:23.081 in September 2020.

The Imola Roadster

The Imola Roadsterproduced in just eight units, is an open-top car with a distinctive character, designed to guarantee sensational performance both on the track and on the road. Approved for road driving all over the world, it represents the pinnacle of Pagani Automobili technology. The Imola Roadster is the result of a sophisticated aerodynamic study, which has optimised the air flows and the body shapes to increase downforce in all driving conditions. The engine The further evolved Pagani V12 delivers 850 hp at 5,600 rpm and 1,100 Nm of torque between 3,600 and 5,600 rpm. Weighing just 1,260 kg, this Hypercar embodies Pagani’s passion, elegance and attention to research.

Pagani Hypercars Parade Towards “Exotics On Broadway”

On August 17, a parade of Pagani Hypercars will wind through the Monterey Hills en route to the highly anticipated “Exotics On Broadway” event, taking place from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Launched in 2015, the free event has grown steadily, with more than 40,000 spectators expected this year to see some of the world’s rarest and most exciting supercars, hypercars and exotics. Hosted in Seaside, the event has become a hub for enthusiasts, collectors and fans, offering the opportunity to meet the owners and manufacturers of the cars on display, who will tell their stories and details. Horacio Pagani will be present at the event to meet fans and enthusiasts at the Pagani Store.