Sensitive ears and delicate hearts better hide for a while. This is the new Pagani Huayra R Evo. It is a car for those who find the 'normal' Huayra R a bit too slow or perhaps too quiet. Apparently these people exist. But even when standing still, it will amaze you. Look at him, with his incredibly long hind wing.

Mercedes specialist HWA looked at the 6.0-liter V12 engine. The engine received a new intake manifold, new camshafts and a recalibrated ECU, resulting in 900 hp (vs. 850 hp in the R), 770 Nm (vs. 750 Nm in the R) and a rev limit of 9,200 rpm (vs. 9,000 rpm in the R).

Pagani came up with the Huayra R Evo thanks to Indycar

“The inspiration for the design of the Huayra R Evo came to me during an Indy race in Nashville,” says the big boss Horacio Pagani. He saw the aeroscreens that the Formula cars in America have and came up with the idea of ​​applying this to a Pagani circuit car, but on a large scale. That's why there are holes in the ceiling. By the way, there are panels that you can use to seal the roof.

After the Pagani founder's idea, the goal became to build a beautiful car. We succeeded, Pagani thinks: 'The end result is a true descendant of the Huayra R, one of the cars our customers love most.' That beautiful shape is not just for decoration, it also has a function.

Function and form go hand in hand with the Huayra R Evo

The long rear wing comes straight from the Huayra Codalunga. The tail makes the car 190 millimeters longer and provides 45 percent more downforce plus 21 percent more aero efficiency compared to the Huayra R. And this while the Huayra R already produces 1,000 kilos of downforce at 320 km/h. This car is not allowed on public roads.

A fin under the gigantic rear wing helps with balance and at the back there is an equally large diffuser. Furthermore, there are carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and Pirelli P Zero slicks. According to Pagani, all these updates ensure that the Evo can now be compared in terms of performance with current LMP2 racing cars. Good Lord.

If you have enough cash, you can buy one and immediately participate in the Pagani Arte in Pista track days. You will find Huayra R's, Zonda R's and Zonda Revolucions. Don't forget to bring your earplugs. Oh, and Pagani arranges for you to be coached by professional drivers, professional mechanics to prepare your car and special motorsport physios and nutritionists to heat up your packed lunch.