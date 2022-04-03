The padel will have its Roland Garros from 11 to 17 July 2022 this year. The news is announced by the French federtennis Fft, the Premier Padel and Qatar Sports Investments (Qsi), who have signed a multi-year agreement.

First time

The Paris Premier Padel Major is the first major tournament to be announced for Europe, and the second major to be announced for the official Premier Padel tour, supported by professional players from the Ppa (Professional Padel Association) and under the governance of the Fip. (International Padel Federation). The tournament will be played in the historic Stade Roland-Garros and will welcome the best players of the circuit offering 2,000 points in the standings and a record prize pool. The FFT signed a memorandum of understanding with Premier Padel this week and, with this first European Major, it becomes a leading partner and protagonist on the international scene. The federation is also committed to promoting the development of padel at all levels in France. Premier Padel will organize at least ten tournaments, including four major category one events, in 2022 and 2023. From 2024 onwards, the Premier Padel circuit intends to organize at least 25 tournaments. “We are absolutely happy for our sport and for the players – said Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation – it will be played in one of the most iconic and revered venues in the world: the Stade Roland Garros. Padel is growing rapidly in France and we can’t wait to show our sport to the best of our new audience in this spectacular venue. ”