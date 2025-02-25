The ‘Padel War’ that exploded last week with the refusal of the 50 best couples in the world to play the premier P2 of Gijón has reached its peak on Tuesday. The trigger has been a new letter from the Premier Padel Circuit in which he has raised the threats to the players. Given this, the protagonists of the game, united in the Association of Players (PPA) and enrolled in their requests to improve the sport of 20×10, have made the decision to extend the boycott QEU will also affect the Cancun tournament.

Let’s start with the starting point: the boycott of the main male couples of the Ranking to the Gijón tournament – in dispute this week with all women’s top couples and very low male ranking couples – than He caught the tournament organization by surprise And, especially, to Premier Padel.

In response, the majority circuit, successor since 2024 of World Padel Tour, sent a letter to the players through their law firm (quadrecious) with A series of legal warnings to which the players did not yield.

The threatening letter of Premier

Since then, the strip and loosen between the PPA and the circuit is still standing and, this Tuesday, in response to a letter from the association with the requests of the players sent to the tour on Friday, Premier has launched a hard statement raising the tone Before what he considers an “illegal boycott.”

“The illegal collective boycott by certain players marks one of the darkest and self -destructive days in the history of the paddle,” says Premier in a letter in which he describes the behavior of the players of “Handle, incoherent, contradictory and away from reality” In addition to “harmful to the financial and sports position of the same players to whom it intends to represent.”

“Perhaps some are escaped that this is not a television reality show or a little game. The damage to the city of Gijón, the sport, to the Olympic aspirations, the promoters and commercial partners is real,” the threatening letter culminates.

What recriminates Premier to players? 1. does not accept that they complain about the saturation of the calendar when many of them participate in exhibitions in exchange for great economic sums. 2. The rejection of playing Premier tests to participate in the A1 parallel circuit.

​

3. He points out that his attitude is harmful to a sport that aspires to be Olympic and emphasizes that no player went to the doping sessions of the International Paddle Federation (requirement required by the IOC).

​

4. Failure to comply with the contract signed by much of the players.

​

5. The false power position assumed by players through the PPA.

​

6. The players’ boycott, which now enters thanks to Premier Padel, while the circuit such as the Padel Federation survives despite the losses they suffer.

The players’ response

Following the hard letter, the 100 best circuit players, gathered around the PPA, have agreed to extend the boycott until they find a solution to all the requests made and, according to them, not satisfied by the circuit. This implies that they will not play p2 category tournaments (the smallest below P1 and Major) until they are responding to their requests, which means A new absence of the big stars in the Cancun tournament painting.

It should be remembered that players do not plan Yes to do it in the P1 and Major. It does not consider the same Premier, who responded to this with the following sentence in his letter: “The PPA affirms with absolute authority that players are not obliged to play in the p2 tournaments, which is simple and clearly demonstrable false from the point of legal and factual view “.

From the point of view of the players, the Premier Padel pressures derive in a ‘second part’ of the conflict settled with the fall of World Padel Tour in the late 2023.

In this complicated situation, it can be taken into account that the PPA collects the requests of the first 100 players, something complex, because at certain points the complaints between the TOP players and those of the low zone are completely opposite. As this medium has learned, There are players in the low zone of that Top-100 intimidated by the consequences that it would have to row against the countercurrentsomething that so far have only assumed a very small group of players.

As an alternative, some of those players in the lower zone that did not sign the contract with Premier – accepting worse conditions that did – have chosen to sign a contract with A1, alternative circuit founded by businessman Fabrice Pastor who now It could ‘fish in a scrambled river’.

What do players ask for? 1. Reduce the number of tournaments.

​

2. Check and improve the paintings of some tournaments.

​

3. Regulate the FIP tournaments and the distribution of points.

​

4. Check the contract signed in 2022.

Premier Padel states that he will not reculate against blackmail, players seem more than willing to reach the end … The pickle for the popular sport can be brutal in a moment of vertiginous growth in which the great dream of becoming an Olympic sport pursues.