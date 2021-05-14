The sport of the shovel, one of those that suffered few limitations in the last year of the pandemic, is experiencing a real ‘boom’ in Italy, where until recently it had almost no relevance.

With the pandemic, Carlo Ferrara, a 50-year-old Roman, was pleasantly surprised. The sport he loves the most, paddle tennis, reached unimaginable popularity levels until recently in Italy. And he, thanks to that, even has a new job.

“Last December, a media specialized in sports called me and offered me a job as an editor to write about this sport that, before the pandemic, almost no one paid attention in the newspapers,” he says.

“The paddle really gained a lot of presence in Italy,” adds Ferrara, who now combines this activity with that of the manager of a small sports center, a blog dedicated to paddle tennis (whose name is precisely Mr. Paddle Paddle) and the position of analyst financial in a bank.

Do not exaggerate. In large cities in Italy, such as Rome or Milan, it is not necessary to dig far to find friends, family or acquaintances who acknowledge having started in this sport in the last year.

Some are people who previously did not practice any sport. Others are former fans of other disciplines, such as non-professional football or crossfit, whose practice has been very limited in Italy by measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

On the contrary, as it is not a contact sport, the game of paddle tennis was not prohibited in the last year of the pandemic, even in the areas that were temporarily declared orange, those of medium risk, which coincided with a record increase in the number of players and fields dedicated to this sport.

Explosion of fans and practitioners of the sport

The available figures reflect the trend. Of the 1,100 courts that are estimated to have existed in 2019 throughout Italy, it has gone to more than 2,600 that are currently operating (750 are covered courts), of which about 800 have opened so far this year alone.

With this, the estimated number of people who practice this sport is between 400,000 and 500,000 individuals, according to Ferrara, pointing out that 35% of these are women.

It was not always like this. Paddle tennis, a sport invented in Acapulco (Mexico) in the sixties, which had incredible success in the eighties and nineties in Argentina (soccer champion Diego Armando Maradona and tennis star Gabriella Sabatini were some of the most enthusiastic at the time) , then catapulting into Spain, was for a long time almost ignored in Italy.

In fact, despite the fact that the first paddle tennis court was inaugurated in Italy at the will of a group of Italian-Argentines in 1991 and that that same year the Italian Paddle Game Federation was created, the total number of courts did not exceed twenty until 2013.

Today, however, the picture is different.

Technology, a great ally

Technology has played a relevant role in the recent success of paddle tennis, at a time when the entire galaxy of the e-commerce it lives its particular explosion of popularity also in the Old Continent, where before many still resisted this model.

The most obvious reflection of this is that the majority (around 60%, according to estimates) of the clubs that offer paddle tennis allow the reservation of the courts through ‘apps’, which do not require telephone calls or previous contacts with the staff of sports centers. One click is enough to set the time, day and sometimes even the desired court.

Alessandro Tortorici, founder of Prenota un Campo, the most popular app in Italy to reserve paddle tennis courts, and which last year merged with the Spanish PlayTomic, also underlines as a success factor that this tool allows you to meet new people with the same level of game with which to share games.

“This, together with the fact that it is an easy sport to learn and facilitates interaction between men and women, has contributed a lot to the social success of paddle tennis,” says Tortorici, by ensuring that currently between 20,000 and 22,000 people connect daily to their App.

“To think that about two years ago they were less than a third of that figure,” says this 35-year-old executive, adding that the projections they have made for the future indicate that the popularity of paddle tennis will continue to grow for at least another five years.





Other factors are that, although it is a game inspired by tennis, its rules are considered much simpler, the court is smaller, the net is lower, and there is a paddle (similar to the one used on the beach) in Instead of a racket, while a large part of the perimeter is covered by walls or nets to prevent the ball from escaping and having to go and fetch it.

With this, it is not necessary to have an extraordinary physical shape, and organizing a match is less complicated since there are only four players.

Success from south to north

Pietro Sala, a padel teacher from Milan, summed it up like this in an interview with an Italian newspaper: “Why do all these people play paddle tennis? Because it amuses, engages, and brings out the child that we all carry within ”.

Paradoxically, in a country traditionally characterized by a strong gap – socio-economic, but also cultural – between south and north, paddle tennis has grown homogeneously. So much so that the first three regions by number of new courts are, in this order, Lazio (center of the country), Sicily (south) and Lombardy (north).

As if it were not enough, the Italian Luigi Carraro was confirmed for the second time as president of the International Paddle Federation.

Thus, more than a year after the pandemic, the demand has increased so much that now coaches (many from the world of tennis) are scarce, and investments are increasing. Italy, however, is not alone. Sweden is another of the European countries where, according to observers, this fever is growing at rocket speed.